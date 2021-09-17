boom! Mobile welcomes Race Fans to the World of BOOM in Competing in the NASCAR Cup and IndyCar Series, NHRA Top Fuel
Kick Off with NASCAR Bristol Night Race in #53 Boom.US – Better Cellular Cup CarBARTLESVILLE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- boom! Mobile (“www.BOOM.us” or the “Company”), an emerging mobile telecom company, will make its NASCAR Cup Series debut as the primary marketing partner with Rick Ware Racing in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday Night, September 18th (7:30 PM ET) under the bright lights. The race will be live broadcast on NBCSN with a radio broadcast on PRN radio.
In addition to the NASCAR racing schedule, boom! Mobile (www.boom.us) will also be racing this weekend in Concord, North Carolina at zMax Dragway in the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals with Six (6) time World Champion Clay Millican.
Rick Ware commented, “We are excited to have the boom! family racing, and marketing with us through the end of the 2021 season in NASCAR, IndyCar and our new platform in the NHRA. Boom is an early partner to take advantage of the total motorsports marketing platform that RWR has established with our Championship as well as rookie and development drivers.”
boom! Mobile (www.boom.us) will be offering special promotions throughout the weekend to celebrate the introduction of BOOM! to all racing fans. Go to NASCAR.BOOM.US
Jeff Holley, CEO and founder of BOOM commented, “We are honored to begin our relationship with NASCAR, IndyCar, and the NHRA. We believe the fans to be loyal, hardworking, dedicated, and knowledgeable, all of which perfectly suit our business. We can't thank Rick Ware and his team enough for bringing us into the picture. We at boom! look forward to building a long-term relationship with Rick Ware Racing. Furthermore, we are also excited to engage fans of NASCAR, IndyCar, and NHRA, in addition to Rick Ware fans.”
About BOOM:
The boom! family extends from the cellular space to the electric vehicle space (www.boommoto.com). We like to keep the momentum going at boom! As a result, we've built our services and products around tried-and-true principles like ease, transparency, and cost-effectiveness. Allow boom! Mobile to blow your mind with a cell phone plan that lets you get things done. We provide simple billing and a support team based in the United States. At boom! Moto we are excited to give you a glimpse into the different product lines we carry in terms of being all electric. We cover everything from kick scooters to motorcycles that reach 115mph.
About NASCAR
The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is an American auto racing sanctioning and operating company that is best known for stock-car racing. Its three largest or National series are NASCAR Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Camping World Truck Series.
About Rick Ware Racing
Rick Ware Racing has competed in every NASCAR sanctioned series, as well as the IndyCar Series, IMSA Sport Cars, and the newly added NHRA in addition to the ARCA Series, the WMA Motocross Series, AMA Arenacross, Motocross and Supercross Series, and the Summer X-Games.
Forward Looking Statement
The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view and expectations of future events, results, expectations, achievements, and performance, including motorsports events, the company’s motorsports partnership, and other plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. Risks and uncertainties including possible delays in production or product finalization, legal disputes or hurdles, competitors’ activities, unanticipated expenses or financing issues or factors in the exclusive control of NASCAR and Rick Ware may lead the actual events, results, expectations, achievements, or performance to differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although BOOM believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, BOOM disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.
Sarah Berry
boom! Mobile
+1 918-876-4612
sarah.berry@boom.us