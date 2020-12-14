CELEBRITIES NICK CANNON AND KOST-FM’S “ELLEN K” LEND HELPING HAND IN HOLLYWOOD
Making A Happy Holiday for Many: Historic Landmark, Yamashiro, & Hollywood Newcomer, HollyGold, To Donate & Distribute 2,000 Meals To CommunityHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
*** MEDIA ALERT FOR TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 10:30AM***
Making A Happy Holiday for Many: Historic Landmark, Yamashiro, & Hollywood Newcomer, HollyGold, To Donate & Distribute 2,000 Meals To Community in Collaboration With The Hollywood Food Coalition & The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce
WHO: Due to Covid-19, feeding the community has a new face: Nick Cannon, Ellen K, HollyGold, Hollywood landmark Yamashiro & the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to host a history-making event...
WHAT: Distribution of 2,000 free meals, courtesy of HollyGold & Yamashiro,
to The Hollywood Food Coalition and its partners: Alexandria House, United Hands of Compton, Van Ness House, A Community of Friends, (Selby House and Gower Apartments), Hunger Action, Mutual Aid Los Angeles, Blessed Sacrament, Village Family Services, Housing Works, My Friends Place…
WHEN: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15, 10:30AM
WHERE: YAMASHIRO, 1999 N. Sycamore Ave, Hollywood CA 90068
About the Hollywood Food Coalition
The mission of the Hollywood Food Coalition is to feed and serve the immediate needs of the hungry every night of the year so they can build better lives. Since 1987 the Hollywood Food Coalition has served Los Angeles’ most vulnerable residents by providing warm, nutritious meals along with access to basic daily needs, such as clothing, backpacks, sleeping bags, and hygiene items, as well as assistance and referrals for housing and unemployment. The Coalition’s nightly Community Dinner provides over 150 members of our community with their most pressing need each night, a nourishing meal, and, once a week, the UCLA Mobile Clinic visits the Meal Engagement Program to provide medical treatment and assistance to those in need of it. Hollywood Food Coalition is considered an essential service and has implemented all CDC-identified protocols to keep our clients and volunteers safe and prevent any disruption to our services.
Community Exchange Program
The Community Exchange Program is a free food concierge service aimed at providing small to medium-sized social service nonprofits with the food they need, when they want it, so they can focus on their missions.
About HollyGold
HollyGold is an innovative entertainment company that produces films and creates bespoke cinematic experiences for members around the world. HollyGold offers unique access to behind the scenes film development and fandom. Learn more at Holly.Gold and follow us on instagram @HollyGoldWorld for news and events.
About Yamashiro
The name Yamashiro translates as “Mountain Palace” in Japanese. In 1911, the Bernheimer brothers began construction of the hilltop mansion to house their priceless collection of Asian treasures. Yamashiro sits 250 feet above Hollywood Boulevard and was completed in 1914. https://yamashirohollywood.com
