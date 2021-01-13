HOLLYGOLD CONTEST
Selection of TCL Chinese Hollywood Handprint Footprint HonoreeHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCL CHINESE THEATRES HAS INVITED THE HOLLYGOLD COMMUNITY IN ASIA TO NOMINATE A 2021 HANDPRINT HONOREE
FUTURE COLLABORATIONS INCLUDE EXCLUSIVE TOURS AND EXPERIENCES, AN INTERACTIVE MOVIE MEMORABILIA ATTRACTION & MORE
The TCL Chinese Theatre and its wide network of strategic relationships is announcing that as part of its new and important collaboration with Singapore-based HollyGold, the HollyGold community has been invited, by the theatre’s Hollywood-based board of directors, to select an honorary handprint-footprint awardee for the 2021 calendar of such presentations.
Since 1927, The TCL Chinese Theatre has been the home of the most important, star powered red carpet movie premieres and special events, where Hollywood’s biggest and brightest talents have come to watch their movies. The most famous movie theatre on the globe is world-renowned for its unique forecourt of the stars, featuring cement hand and footprints of major movie stars, from Marilyn Monroe to Brad Pitt, and numerous stars from all eras of Hollywood. In 2013, the main theatre was relaunched as the world’s largest IMAX® theatre.
HollyGold is an innovative, international entertainment company that produces films and creates cinematic experiences for people around the world. Together, The TCL Chinese Theatre and HollyGold plan to introduce a new way for film fans to interact with cinema.
The historic, 97 year-old TCL Chinese Theatre is one of Hollywood’s most iconic symbols of cinematic history and as it readies a gala re-opening, it will soon be “ready for its close-up” with a cast of new players including a new sponsorship brand HollyGold, which will offer exclusive Hollywood tours and experiences in partnership with the TCL Chinese Theatre.
With a diverse board of industry veterans, HollyGold is able to provide unprecedented access to exclusive events including red carpet movie premieres, backstage access to film sets, VIP Hollywood after parties, celebrity meet and greets, guest roles in feature films and TV series, VIP fine dining packages, and the ability to collaborate on future film and TV projects.
“Never before have fans of cinema been able to participate in the exhilarating world of movie magic quite like this,” say HollyGold advisory board members Kevin Robl and Elie Samaha. “HollyGold invites you to go beyond the velvet rope and become part of the magic of Hollywood. Our members have unique access to experiences that have always been closed to the general public until now.” Robl is also a member of the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.
ABOUT HOLLYGOLD
HollyGold is an innovative entertainment company that produces films and creates bespoke cinematic experiences for members around the world. HollyGold offers unique access to behind the scenes film development and fandom. Learn more at Holly.Gold and follow us on instagram @HollyGoldWorld for news and events.
