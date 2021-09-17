Submit Release
Diversity Crew Experiences Explosive Growth

Promotes One and Creates a New Position

Diversity Crew has experienced explosive growth during their first 16 months of formation.”
— Eve Mayer
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity Crew has experienced explosive growth during their first 16 months of formation. Additional Partners, promotions from within, and additional staff have become essential to best serve a growing list of reputable and caring clients.

Telesa Walton, former Director of Member Engagement for Southern Gas Association, has been tapped to fill the newly-created position of Director of DEI Client Success. Telesa’s role will be to maintain and expand client relationships between the company and the Diversity Crew Partners who focus on advancing DEI initiatives. Walton, who has 20+ years of success in developing, accelerating, and measuring the impact and growth of nonprofit organizations, will join the team on September 20th, 2021. She is also currently active in her community, serving on the OneStar Foundation as a grant reviewer, and as a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee for the Forney Independent School District.

Nick Lieberman, former Business Manager of Diversity Crew, has been promoted to Director of Operations. Lieberman’s expanded role will allow for more opportunities to create organization within the Diversity Crew team, as well as coordinate project deliverables between the growing list of clients and the Partner team. He will take on this new role starting October 1st, 2021, on his first anniversary as a member of Diversity Crew.

The addition of Telesa and promotion of Nick will provide Diversity Crew with the resources necessary to deliver exceptional results to even more clients, while strengthening relationships with the current roster of organizations that have chosen to make diversity, equity, and inclusion a key part of their success.

About Diversity Crew:
Diversity Crew is a consortium of thirty equal Partners focusing on diversity and inclusion through lived and professional experiences. Our role at Diversity Crew is to create equity for an incredible tapestry of humans. We create strategies and oversee actions that lead to more satisfied team members, and customers who believe in your vision. Diversity Crew offers discounts to women or minority-owned organizations, and nonprofits. DiversityCrewInstitute.com was launched in April 2021 to offer affordable, accessible, and actionable online diversity, equity, and inclusion education, on demand. Learn more at DiversityCrew.com

