***HUGE NEWS***
Carvana, the fastest-growing auto retailer in the U.S., announced plans to open an Inspection and Reconditioning Center in Oklahoma City, helping the company address increased demand and bringing a projected 350+ new jobs to Oklahoma City.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.