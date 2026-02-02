Mecad USA Selects Oklahoma’s Port of Catoosa for U.S. Headquarters, Bringing nearly 300 Jobs

Mecad USA announced today that it has chosen the Tulsa Port of Catoosa for its U.S. operations, making a strategic investment that is projected to create nearly 300 new jobs in northeastern Oklahoma. The company will leverage recent state policy advances—most notably Oklahoma’s 2025 behind-the-meter legislation—to support flexible, onsite energy generation and modern manufacturing operations.

“We are excited to make the Tulsa Port of Catoosa the foundation of our U.S. growth,” said

Candido Romero, CEO of Mecad USA and Mecad del Valles SL. “The flexibility provided by Oklahoma’s new behind-the-meter law significantly de-risks our energy strategy. Coupled with the Port’s infrastructure and the state’s transportation network, the site is ideally suited for our next phase of innovation.”

Mecad USA specializes in precision components, industrial automation, and advanced systems serving sectors such as aerospace, energy, and advanced manufacturing. Its new facility at the Port of Catoosa is positioned to support the company’s North American operations, with access to multimodal transportation, regional supply chains, and Oklahoma’s burgeoning manufacturing ecosystem.

The new jobs include engineering, production, maintenance, technical staff, and support roles. Mecad USA expects hiring to ramp beginning in mid-2026, with an emphasis on workforce partnerships and specialized training in automation, additive manufacturing, and systems integration.

“It’s been an extraordinary year for economic development in Oklahoma, and companies continue to see our state as the best place in the country to raise a family and start or grow a business,” said John Budd, CEO of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “With our affordable energy and business-friendly policies, Oklahoma is the perfect home for next-generation manufacturers like Mecad USA.”

Capitalizing on Oklahoma’s Business-Friendly Legislation and Infrastructure

A key factor influencing Mecad USA’s decision is Oklahoma’s recent passage of Senate Bill 480, signed into law in 2025. This statute allows industrial and commercial entities to develop their own on-site power generation and storage systems—so-called behind-the-meter facilities— without being regulated as public utilities.

For Mecad USA, this new policy means the company can plan energy systems tailored to its needs—improving resilience, optimizing costs, and enhancing sustainability—while reducing lead times typically associated with utility interconnection. The ability to integrate behind-the-meter generation was cited as one of the deciding competitive advantages for locating in Oklahoma.

The Port of Catoosa, with its strategic connections to rail, barge, and roadway, offers an ideal base for manufacturing and distribution. Mecad USA’s facility will integrate advanced automation, testing, and systems assembly in a campus environment optimized for growth.

About Mecad USA

Mecad has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Tokyo, Japan and delivers precision-engineered systems, components, and advanced manufacturing solutions to clients in aerospace, energy, automotive, and industrial sectors. Its technologies range from motion control and robotics to high-performance materials and systems integration. The new Tulsa Port of Catoosa facility is projected to be a cornerstone of the company’s North American growth, positioning Mecad USA to accelerate innovation and meet evolving customer demands.