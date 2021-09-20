The Crowley Company Adds, Promotes Personnel to Support Growth
Crowley's scanner hardware, conversion services and support services divisions all increase staff to accommodate current and future growth.FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the challenges brought about by a worldwide pandemic, The Crowley Company (Crowley), a commercial digitization products and digitization services firm headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, has hired and promoted staff to accommodate growth in all divisions.
CORPORATE
Wanda Brickey has joined Crowley’s corporate offices in the role of director of administrative services. Formerly a taxpayer professional and payroll specialist at Cherry Bekaert LLP, Brickey works closely with the executive team to manage all aspects of human resources to include recruiting, hiring, onboarding, payroll, accounting management and more.
DIGITIZATION HARDWARE
The manufacturing and hardware divisions, located in San Dimas, California and Basingstoke, UK and in sales offices throughout the US and in the UK, has brought on the following personnel:
Eva Jasinska. Jasinska joins Crowley’s Basingstoke division as a member of the administrative team, supporting manufacturing operations in the areas of administration, purchasing and logistics.
Tim Palmer. Palmer has joined the company as a regional business development manager to focusing on the sale of production, patron and digital-to-analog systems and scanners for cultural heritage, document and microform collections. In this role, he will cultivate relationships with government, academic and corporate archives and organizations throughout the western United States (Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and west to include Alaska and Hawaii). With more than two decades of experience in the records management industry, Palmer brings detailed knowledge of digital capture and enterprise software challenges and solutions to those he’ll serve at Crowley. He is tasked with growing new business and supporting current Crowley scanner owners across his 13-state region.
Ivan Romero. Romero rejoins The Crowley Company as a senior electrical engineer in the company’s San Dimas, California manufacturing division. In this role, he will continue to update and innovate the firm’s well-respected and award-winning Mekel Technology line of microfilm, microfiche and aperture card scanners.
David Turnbull. A 21-year veteran of Crowley’s Wicks and Wilson division in Basingstoke, UK, has taken on the role of business development for scanners and software in the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland). With prior roles in manufacturing, supporting and training the Wicks line of scanners, Turnbull is uniquely suited to represent Crowley in this territory.
DIGITIZATION SERVICES
The conversion services arm of The Crowley Company has added, promoted and shifted staff members for maximum efficiency on the scanning floor as well as for sales expansion.
Kaseur Blatchley and Vicki Sample have both moved from digitization production roles to service sales. Blatchley, a former project specialist, is supporting the services sales team with marketing outreach and pre-sales qualification as a business development associate. Sample, a former services project manager known for fostering strong customer relationships, is now a regional sales representative with concentration on the western United States.
Joining the services sales team is Scott Pechacek, a former vice president of sales and marketing with Northern Micrographics. Pechacek is based out Minnesota and bears responsibility for sales and service in the Midwest as senior regional business development manager. He brings extensive experience to the Crowley team and is welcomed for his commitment to customer care and industry knowledge.
On the production floor, Kris Sheckels has created and implemented the position of equipment manager. The trio of Kristina Bane, Mike Musser and Eric Watters have formed a project management partnership to oversee overhead, rotary, microfilm, microfiche and aperture card scanner production. Three of the four have more than a decade of experience each with The Crowley Company.
SUPPORT SERVICES
Former director of administration, Debbie Harris, has been named the company’s director of Support Services and has modernized the division structure to include the departments of technical service (led by Steve Sheckels), order fulfillment, contract services and logistics. The success of the new structure has allowed for the addition of personnel and positions to keep up with the demand for support services.
Karen Allanach has joined the team as technical support administrator. Responsibilities include client services, workflow management and inter-department support.
Steve Gress and Adam Moxley have each come on board as traveling technicians. Both are heavily experienced in the troubleshooting, diagnosis and repair/updating of scan systems and software and offer on-the-road and online scanner installation, triage and training, rounding out the team of technicians that support US sales.
Francis Wangenye is making an impact as Crowley’s new contract sales and renewal specialist and is responsible for technical support client communication and contract administration.
About The Crowley Company
The Crowley Company is a world leader in digital scanning technologies manufacture and resale and provides an extensive number of digital document and film conversion services to the library, academic, publishing, commercial, government and archive sectors.
