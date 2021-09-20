New Word Puzzle Video Game Combines Scrabble & Tetris for Real Money
WordPlay Adventure is Free for iOS and allows players to compete head-to-head for real moneyNEW YORK, NY, US, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent video game developer "Opposite Lock Games" has once again released an innovative new title that's already rising up the Apple iOS charts fast. The game is completely free and has NO ADS, which is a real breath of fresh air as most free word puzzle mobile games are heavily advertising based.
The game is called "Wordplay Adventure" and it significantly raises the bar in terms of addicting fun, wide open sandbox word creation and exhilarating social competitions. Opposite Lock has built the game on the Skillz platform. Skillz, who recently was taken public on the NYSE (under the ticker symbol SKLZ), allows players across the country to play against each other for REAL cash.
Real money Skillz gaming is currently available in 80% of the world and 41 US states and growing quickly. Many industry professionals are predicting that exciting, real-money wagering is the future of not only mobile games but major games across all gaming platforms such as Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam / P.C. Wordplay Adventure is one of the first ever word puzzle games to integrate real money competitive matches and people are loving it.
While most word games give players a limited selection of words to find or uncover, Wordplay Adventure is the complete opposite. Letters randomly fall from the sky (like Tetris) and you have a limited amount of time to arrange those letters into words. You can create ANY words possible and you're limited by nothing. This adds an extremely liberating and challenging element to the game which most players have not seen previously.
The only real rule is... don't let those letters stack to the top. All scoring is similar to Scrabble which adds a level of familiarity right off the bat. If you like word games, crossword puzzles or any sort of brain challenge games you will absolutely love this game.
This game is available now for free on iPhone and iPad. Simply search the app store for "Wordplay Adventure" or use the download link below.
