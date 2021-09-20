AccrueMe to Host ExitCon with Amazon Business Aggregators From Around The World

ExitCon by AccrueMe

AccrueMe Expects to Welcome 2,500 Amazon Sellers & The Largest Amazon Business Operators, Investors, and Acquirers from Around The World To ExitCon On Sept 23rd

NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccrueMe®, the leading business-friendly funding solution for Amazon Sellers, today announced that it will be hosting the second ever Live Virtual ExitCon event on September 23 from Noon to 6 PM Eastern Time.

ExitCon is a 6-hour live virtual summit featuring speakers from the leading investors, acquirers, growth consultants, software providers, and business brokers in the Amazon space.

This event will bring together Amazon investors and Acquirers from the USA, Europe, and Latin America for the first time!

Live presenters scheduled to speak at ExitCon include;

- AccrueMe Co-Founder, Don Henig

- Elevate Brands Chief M&A Officer, Jeremy Bell

- SellerX Head of Investment, Karl Schopf

- Valoreo CEO, Stefan Florea

- AccrueMe Co-Founder, Mark Gonsalves

- ALGO Online Retail Lead Instructor, Bob Schneck

- Empire Flippers Director of Marketing, Greg Elfrink

- eComEngine Content Strategist, Becky Trowbridge

- JungleScout Vice President, Connor Folley

- ALGO+ Co-Founder, Patricio Tellez

Combined, sponsors and presenting companies have raised over $800 million in venture funding and represent billions of dollars in e-commerce sales. With over 2,500 Amazon Sellers registered to attend, ExitCon is one of the largest virtual events in the Amazon 3rd party selling industry.

Designed to give intermediate/advanced Amazon sellers from around the world actionable steps to grow and sell their Amazon businesses, ExitCon is a live event enabling participants to have all of their questions answered by the most knowledgeable names in the industry!

Registration to attend LIVE is free but space is limited. You can register here: https://summit.accrueme.com/exitcon-pr

About AccrueMe®:

AccrueMe® is a one-of-a-kind fintech company based in New York offering unique growth capital to Amazon Sellers with no required payments and no loss of ownership. As the top-rated business-friendly funding source for Amazon Sellers, AccrueMe invests in the Seller on a temporary basis and doesn't receive any permanent ownership. Interested Sellers can access tools to customize strategies and get funded at AccrueMe.com.

