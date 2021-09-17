Crossvale Achieves Microsoft Gold Partner Status

One of the nation’s niche consulting firms in rethinking digital transformation establishes another critical cloud partnership.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossvale, a Red Hat APEX Partner, announced today that it has achieved Microsoft Gold Partner Status.

“We are very excited about this,” said Todd Millard, vice president of sales and spokesperson for Crossvale. “It only makes sense that we and businesses move in this direction.”

Conor Brankin, CEO, and visionary for Crossvale, explained that Microsoft has something special with Azure.

“It gives you the ability to extend your local IT infrastructure into a trusted cloud while leveraging many of your established security and IAM controls will allow your teams to move at the speed of business,” Brankin stressed before adding, “In this time of hardware shortages, a hybrid cloud move allowing expansions of hardware throughput within minutes.”

Crossvale is known for their work with integration platforms such as SoftwareAG webMethods and hybrid cloud implementations with the Red Hat OpenShift product. The company has now expanded its capabilities further by securing their Gold Partner status within the Microsoft Azure ecosystem.

In addition to achieving Microsoft Gold Partner Status, Crossvale was recently named Customer Solution Success Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open-source solutions. The award is part of the annual Red Hat North America Partner Awards, which aims to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization and open hybrid cloud.

