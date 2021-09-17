Super Cops, Super Cars, & Super Heroes Unite to Bring Hope to our Littlest Heroes Battling Childhood Cancer
Ryder & Jeremiah watching Mystic Force Foundations 2020 Gold Ribbon Parade from their hospital windows.
Officer Gonzalez of the Doral PD with Childhood Cancer warrior Kayson at the Mystic Force Foundation's 2020 Gold Ribbon Parade
Showing children battling cancer and their families that they are not alone in their fight, they have an army behind them #GoldStrong #NoOneFightsAlone
This Saturday September 18th during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month the Mystic Force Foundation will once again join forces with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, the North Miami Police Department and Police Agencies from across South Florida, as well as SuperHeroes vehicles, exotic cars, and families battling Childhood Cancer in a monumental show of support for the bravest little Heroes battling the #1 disease killer of children in this country.
The Gold Ribbon Parade will start at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital where over 45 Gold Ribbon adorned vehicles will cover the top floor of the parking garage in view of the patient rooms. Children and their families will be able to see the monumental show of love for them as they wave up to the children looking out of their hospital windows.
The caravan will depart with lights & sirens blaring in an unprecedented show of Hope, Love & Unity in the fight against Childhood Cancer. The Gold Ribbon Parade will depart Nicklaus and drive-by Holtz Children’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial and then on to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital letting children and families know, they are not alone in their fight.
The Gold Ribbon Parade marks the Foundation’s 4th Annual Childhood Cancer Police Car Initiative which will be led by Chief Juriga and the North Miami Police Department’s dedicated Gold Childhood Cancer Police Vehicle. This vehicle joins the Mystic Force Foundation at events throughout the year to bring joy and happiness to kids battling cancer.
Although September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, for Mystic Force and all families with a child battling cancer EVERY day is a day to raise awareness. September is the one month nationally recognized for children battling cancer and it is the Hope of the Foundation that we may one day see as much GOLD in September as we see Pink in October.
Gold Ribbon Parade
Saturday September 18th
9:30am
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
3100 SW 62nd Avenue Miami, FL 33155
Masks required and adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Event contacts: Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com 305.726.1155 or EstherReynolds1@gmail.com 786.897.1997
Press is asked to meet on the top floor of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital’s Blue parking garage
About The Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
The Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is the region’s leading program for the care of children with cancer and hematologic disorders. It provides state-of-the-art intervention and management for more pediatric cancer patients than any other facility in South Florida. The center offers a variety of clinical trials and pediatric subspecialists, and we have access to the latest national and international research data, treatment protocols, and drug therapies. For more information, visit nicklauschildrens.org/Cancer .
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 13-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 3rd Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, the country’s first and only Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that is sponsored by the Dante Law Firm and is 100% community supported.
Silvia Dominguez Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook