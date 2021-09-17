Super Cops, Super Cars, & Super Heroes Unite to Bring Hope to our Littlest Heroes Battling Childhood Cancer

Ryder & Jeremiah watching Mystic Force Foundations 2020 Gold Ribbon Parade from their hospital windows. Officer Gonzalez of the Doral PD with Childhood Cancer warrior Kayson at the Mystic Force Foundation's 2020 Gold Ribbon Parade Mystic Force Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness & desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research while keeping children in treatment as happy as possible.

Showing children battling cancer and their families that they are not alone in their fight, they have an army behind them #GoldStrong #NoOneFightsAlone

We are here to show our children & families that they are not alone in their fight, that we stand united in Love, Hope, and Support. Our children are our #1 Priority and it is our job to protect them.” — Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Founder