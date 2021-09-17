Proposed improvements of the Iowa 9 / Wisconsin 82 (Black Hawk) bridge in Allamakee, IA and Crawford, WI Counties

AMES, Iowa – Sept. 17, 2021 – The Iowa and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation are holding a public information meeting to discuss the proposed replacement of the Iowa 9 / Wisconsin 82 (Black Hawk) bridge in Lansing over the Mississippi River, in Allamakee, IA and Crawford, WI Counties.

The Iowa DOT is providing two meeting formats for the public meeting: in person and an at your own pace virtual meeting. Depending on COVID conditions, in your community, the meeting may need to be moved completely online. If that happens, updates will be found online at: www.iowadot.gov/pim.

In-person public meeting:

Date/Time: September 27, 2021 between 5 and 6:30 pm

Location: Kee High School, 569 Center St., Lansing, IA

Format: The in-person public meeting will be conducted utilizing an open house format. Iowa DOT staff and consultants will be present to informally discuss the proposed improvements, design and right of way. No formal presentation will be made. The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the Iowa DOT contact listed below by September 22.

At your own pace meeting:

Date/Time: Anytime between September 27 – October 11, 2021

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “IA 9 Bridge Meeting #5 Own Pace”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of proposed improvements and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

Comments must be received by October 11, 2021 to be considered.

For general information regarding the public meeting, contact Krista Billhorn, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email krista.billhorn@iowadot.us

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4387

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Tonnette R. Harris, J.D., Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-509-8814.