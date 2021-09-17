Content Marketing World 2021 To Release Second European Edition of the Digital Event
Content Marketing Institute partners with Content Marketing Fast Forward in Amsterdam
We are beyond excited to continue our collaboration with Content Marketing Fast Forward, especially in these extraordinary times.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) in partnership with Content Marketing Fast Forward (CMFF) in Amsterdam is pleased to announce the second edition of Content Marketing World, The European Edition. This year Content Marketing World is a hybrid event, September 28-October 1, with attendees gathering in Cleveland, Ohio, as well as online. Once again, this partnership combines some of CMWorld’s amazing speakers with local experts from European markets providing European attendees with a unique CMWorld experience.
— shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute
With the help of Content Marketing Fast Forward in Amsterdam, Content Marketing World, The European Edition, will include four of CMWorld keynote presentations, including Robert Rose, Ann Handley, Andrew Davis, and Jay Baer, plus additional content during the live talk shows. Those shows will feature marketing experts from across Europe discussing key takeaways from CMWorld 2021 keynote presentations, as well as topics and trends in the European market.
“We are beyond excited to continue our collaboration with Content Marketing Fast Forward, especially in these extraordinary times,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “Co-founders AJ Huisman and Bert van Loon have been long-time supporters and Content Marketing World Community Champions. Because CMWorld is a hybrid event this year, we have a great opportunity to reach new audiences. CMFF in Amsterdam is uniquely positioned to lead this initiative and bring CMWorld to life for the European market.”
“For us it's an honor to continue Content Marketing World, The European Edition,” says AJ Huisman, co-founder, CMFF. “This is without any doubt the most important annual event for content marketers, and since it is still difficult to travel to the USA we have taken the opportunity again this year to make a selection of keynotes accessible for marketers in Europe.”
“Across Europe, we have an impressive network of partners who know the market and marketing trends in their country like no one else,” adds Bert van Loon, co-founder, CMFF. “The synergy of this network, which helped us last year so wonderfully to get the seminal edition off the ground, allows us to act fast, and to deliver a high-quality online event experience for marketers on this side of the pond.”
Starting October 2021, CMFF will be offering bi-weekly online content marketing expert sessions to the European market, again with combined content from the CMWorld program and added live European content and context. This joint initiative with the Content Marketing World team, aims to provide a continuous all-year round educational opportunity for marketers in Europe.
To learn more or to register for Content Marketing World 2021- European Edition, please visit: https://cmworld-theeuropeanedition.eu/
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect.
About Content Marketing Fast Forward
Content Marketing Fast Forward (CMFF), based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, produces events and education for marketers in Europe since 2015. The leading annual CMFF content marketing conference in Amsterdam and Brussels is known for bringing global experts, thought leaders and practitioners together to share knowledge and forward focused solutions. CMFF is founded by Bert van Loon and AJ Huisman, both international content marketing experts and speakers.
