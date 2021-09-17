New ADVISER Validation Digital Equity Warnings for 2021-2022

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will soon be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if they have the error(s).

New Digital Equity Warnings for 2021-2022

Warning 788: Internet Access In Residence Is “Yes” Barrier to internet access in residence populated

Internet Access in Residence is yes then Barrier to internet access in residence should not be populated

Warning 789: Internet Access In Residence Is “Yes” Internet Performance in Residence is “No”

Internet Access in Residence is yes then Barrier to internet performance in residence should not be marked no

Warning 790: Primary Learning Device away from school = none; primary learning device access should not be shared or not shared

Primary Learning Device away from school is none then primary learning device access should not be shared or not shared

Warning 791: Primary Learning Device away from school = none; primary learning device Provider should not be personal or school

Primary Learning Device away from school is none then primary learning device Provider should not be personal or school