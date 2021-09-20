DonorPerfect Announces Free Nonprofit Community Conference to Transform Nonprofit Fundraising

DonorPerfect CommUNITY Conference Top Rated Fundraising Platform

The DonorPerfect Community Conference will be held virtually and free for all nonprofits on October 5-6, 2021.

This conference will show nonprofits how to change the way they engage to match the times.” — Robbe Healy

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DonorPerfect, a leading fundraising success platform for nonprofits, has announced the DonorPerfect CommUNITY Conference will be held virtually and free for all nonprofits on October 5-6, 2021, It will explore how organizations can move from tired transactional fundraising tactics to transformational fundraising strategies that focus on building relationships.

Sessions include:

- “From Transaction to Transformational: 5 Steps to Human-Focused Fundraising” presented by Mallory Erickson, Executive Coach, Fundraising Consultant

- “Donor Acquisition Strategies to Adopt in 2022” presented by Meredith Sossman, Senior Consultant with plannedgiving.com

- Keynote speaker Tycley Williams, Chief Development Officer of America’s Promise Alliance, will host a panel discussion on the topic of “Strategies for Engaging Racially & Culturally Diverse Donors”.

- “Community-Based Fundraising” hosted by the Oregon Food Bank, will share their transformational approach to bringing an end to hunger and hunger’s root causes.

Robbe Healy, founding member of Aurora Philanthropic Consulting and host of the conference, noted “This year’s conference will focus on the seismic shifts going all around us, including the world of philanthropy. Donors have redefined their expectations. They seek more than a call for donations. They’re no longer satisfied with run-of-the-mill roles like “funder” or “volunteer.” Donors want a relationship with the nonprofits embracing the causes they care about; they want to be part of a community of change. This conference will show nonprofits how to change the way they engage to match the times.”

Nonprofits can register for free at www.donorperfect.com/Conference

About DonorPerfect

DonorPerfect donor management and fundraising system offers tools, features, and best practices that equip and empower fundraisers to gain and retain donors, simplify their daily work, and grow the community that champions their cause. From intelligent dashboards that turn data into insights to comprehensive donor profiles primed for segmentation, DonorPerfect helps organizations effectively adopt today’s most powerful fundraising strategies with ease. Supporting 50,000 nonprofit professionals in raising over $100 billion, our fundraising success platform provides innovative and affordable solutions for today’s ever-changing fundraising landscape. Join our community of changemakers today.