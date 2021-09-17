Insightful Visionaries Launches Visions on the Move Advocacy Fund
Fund to provide advocacy for voters with disabilities in North Carolina and beyond
The Visions on the Move fund will work toward a more inclusive democracy, helping us move forward with better protections for blind and visually impaired voters like me...”RALEIGH, NC, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightful Visionaries announced today the launch of Visions on the Move, a fund that will provide needed advocacy activities to support Absentee Voting Program accessibility to voters with disabilities in NC and beyond.
— Carolyn Marshall Covington, Founder of Insightful Visionaries
Just a year ago in September 2020, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina granted a motion for preliminary injunction against the North Carolina State Board of Elections (“NCSBOE”), ordering them to make their Absentee Voting Program accessible to voters with disabilities by the November 2020 election. Learn more about the ruling at https://disabilityrightsnc.org/news/press-release/big-win-for-voter-accessibility.
“North Carolina showed its commitment to advancing the rights of citizens with disabilities with this ruling in 2020, but there is so much more work to be done,” stated Carolyn Marshall Covington, Founder of Insightful Visionaries. “The Visions on the Move fund will help us move forward with better protections for blind and visually impaired voters like me, as well as people with all types of disabilities. I am happy to help lead a path from NC to DC and beyond to fight for an inclusive democracy where everyone has the same right of access to the polls when it’s time to vote.”
In a statement released by Lawrence Carter, President Raleigh Wake Chapter of North Carolina Council of the Blind (NCCB), he stated “The Governor Morehead School Alumni Association (GMSAAI), North Carolina Council of the Blind ( NCCB ) and North Carolina Disability Rights, recently took legal action against the state of North Carolina’s board of elections, to claim our rights of independent voting with an absentee ballot. The state sends an electronic ballot to the military and they all have 20-20 vision, yet we have computers that will read a ballot and will allow us to fill one out as well. We had to go to court twice and we won both times. So now we can vote from the comfort of our homes on our computers if we want.”
Insightful Visionaries will host a launch event for the Visions on the Move fund on Saturday, November 6 in Raleigh, NC, a victory celebration to recognize North Carolina Council Of The Blind, Inc., Governor Morehead School Alumni Association, Inc., and Disability Rights North Carolina along with plaintiffs (Bo Helen Jo Taliaferro, Kenneth Durden, Kendall Gibbs, Ricky Scott). The event will feature honoree Dr. Ricky Scott, who on July 14th 2021, attended the Vice President’s voting rights roundtable discussion with members of the disability community on the harmful impact of voting restrictions. The Visions on the Move event is by invitation only and is sponsored by Insightful Visionaries Board member Andrew Covington Esq. and The Covington Law (https://www.thecovingtonlaw.com/).
To learn more about Insightful Visionaries, visit https://insightfulvisionaries.org/.
About Insightful Visionaries:
Insightful Visionaries empowers all persons with disabilities by promoting community awareness through advocacy, education, wellness, arts, and entertainment. The Insightful Visionaries team brings a diverse range of expertise, including personal experiences to serve the disabled community with a true understanding of their needs and concerns, from helping with mobility to building self esteem through socialization. Learn more at https://insightfulvisionaries.org/.
Wendy Coulter
Insightful Visionaries
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn