Business Reporter: Why will workstream collaboration (WSC) platforms be key to the 21st blended office?
Virtual collaboration is here to stay even after the big returnLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View article published on Business Reporter, business communication solution provider Avaya explains the role workstream collaboration (WSC) platforms are expected to play after the shift back to the physical office has taken place. Although in-person communication and collaboration are going to take centre stage once office buildings deserted during the pandemic roar back to life, the virtual plane that helped businesses tide over the Covid crisis is here to stay to support the blended office – the new normal.
Although mobility wasn’t a major concern when colleagues had to work isolated in their homes during lockdowns, being able to work on the go will increasingly become top priority as we are approaching normalcy. WSC platforms can provide the type of connectivity and interoperability necessary for having a central dashboard of the wide range of communication tools deployed – whether it’s asynchronous messaging, chat or audio and video conferencing. By implementing these platforms, businesses can guarantee ease-of-use, global accessibility and seamless functionality for customers and employees alike across all communication channels. The integration of multiple channels of communication with file storage and sharing features on a digital work hub such as Avaya’s cloud based CPaaS (communication platform as a service) solution can make contextualised communication a reality of the blended office. Moreover, by bringing together employees from various departments and levels of seniority, a central platform can also play a major role in dismantling corporate silos and leaving traditional but already dysfunctional business structures and job titles behind.
