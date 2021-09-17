Lion Alternative Energy appoints Hugo Roques and George Hadjipavlis as independent, non-executive directors

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For immediate release

The additions strengthen the board and demonstrates Lion’s continuing commitment to corporate governance

Lion Alternative Energy, a company dedicated to developing technologies that support the transition to sustainable, clean energy, announce that it has appointed Hugo Roque and George Hadjipavlis to its Board of Directors.

They join at an exciting time for the Company as it continues to drive its strategy of building climate-change technologies. The additions complement the existing Board and will provide valuable perspectives as the Company continues to execute its strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all Lion's shareholders.

Commenting on the appointment, Lion's Chairman & CEO, Kostas Liapis, said "We are pleased to welcome George and Hugo as independent directors. Their experience and constructive insight not only strengthen our board but demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards of good corporate governance. We look forward to their contributions.”

About Hugo Roques

Hugo Roques, 45 years old, is a seasoned banker and commodities specialist. He has held various executive management positions in the trading industry and is currently the Head of Energy for Arab Bank in Geneva. He brings to Lion his experience in corporate strategy and governance, and a sound knowledge of how the transition to renewable and sustainable energy is affecting traditional market fundamentals. Hugo has been involved in ESG projects since 2015 and will join Lion Alternative as a permanent Board Member.

About George Hadjipavlis

George Hadjipavlis, specialises in government affairs and public relations, possessing a strong and diverse experience working alongside policymakers and public officials in Europe and the United States. He is currently an Executive Officer of the Conservative Friends of Cyprus. CFC is the chief advocacy group linking government officials and parliamentarians of the British Conservative Party with the British-Cypriot community and the Republic of Cyprus. His past experience includes working for elected officials in the European Parliament and the Cypriot House of Representatives, and the Department for Middle East and North Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus.

For more information about Lion Alternative and its sustainable energy technologies, visit www.lionplc.com or contact Kostas Liapis, Executive Chairman, on +44 20 7060 5999 or +44 7503 100 999.

About Lion Alternative Energy plc

Lion Alternative Energy is a company dedicated to developing technologies that support the transition to a sustainable, clean environment. Lion’s portfolio of technologies includes technologies addressing nano-carbon coatings, green hydrogen production, solar thermal, large-scale battery storage, materials recycling and SOx/NOx abatement. Lion’s technologies also have additional applications for medical devices and implants.

Visit: www.lionplc.com

