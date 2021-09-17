Williston Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A103400

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 9/16/21 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley Convenience Store, Rt 15 Johnson

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant

ACCUSED: Peter Morel

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 16, 2021 at approximately 2100 hours, a

Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 15

in Johnson, for an equipment violation. A passenger in the vehicle was

identified as Peter Morel, 34, of Essex. Morel was found to have a warrant for

his arrest out of Lamoille County for the crime of leaving the scene of an

accident. Morel was arrested without incident and lodged at Northwest State

Correctional Facility in St. Albans.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/17/21 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: N/A

Respectfully,

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742