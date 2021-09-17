Williston Barracks / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A103400
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 9/16/21 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley Convenience Store, Rt 15 Johnson
VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant
ACCUSED: Peter Morel
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 16, 2021 at approximately 2100 hours, a
Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 15
in Johnson, for an equipment violation. A passenger in the vehicle was
identified as Peter Morel, 34, of Essex. Morel was found to have a warrant for
his arrest out of Lamoille County for the crime of leaving the scene of an
accident. Morel was arrested without incident and lodged at Northwest State
Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/17/21 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $200.00
MUG SHOT: N/A
