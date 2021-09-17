DOT News Release: Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship to arrive at Honolulu Harbor for fuel – no passengers are on the ship

Submit Release
 HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division informs the public, that the cruise ship Celebrity Eclipse is scheduled to arrive at Honolulu Harbor for fuel and provisions on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 and is expected to depart Monday Sept. 20, 2021.

The ship is coming from Indonesia en route to San Diego with no passengers and only minimum crew on board. It is stopping in Honolulu for fuel and provisions only, and all crewmembers will be restricted to the vessel while in Honolulu. No passengers have been on the ship since May 2020.

