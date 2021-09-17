Media Release - Middlesex Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A303649

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 9/16/2021

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Waterbury Center

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Spruce Haven Rd.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Hunter

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Columbia, SC

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Accent

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Harold Kittredge

AGE: 68

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Mack

VEHICLE MODEL: Dump Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Laceration to arm

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Scott Maier

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: none

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Connor Billado

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Transit 350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to mirror

INJURIES: none

VEHICLE #5

OPERATOR: Thomas O'Brien

AGE: 62

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: none

VEHICLE #6

OPERATOR: James Covey

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: none

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/16/2021 at approximately 1356 hours Vermont State Police were notified of a

multi-vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in the town of Waterbury. Waterbury Fire and

EMS also responded.

Investigation determined a 2018 Hyundai, driven by Robert Hunter, was traveling

northbound on VT RT 100. The vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and

collided with a 2006 Mack truck, driven by Harold Kittredge.

As a result of this collision, both vehicles went into the northbound lane. The

Hyundai driven by Hunter collided with the vehicle that was traveling behind

it, a 2020 Subaru driven by Scott Maier. The Mack driven by Kittredge

proceeded southbound in the northbound lane and collided with a 2018 Ford

driven by Connor Billado, and a 2008 International driven by Thomas O'Brien.

The International truck was then pushed into the vehicle behind it, a 2012

Nissan driven by James Covey.

Hunter was transported from the scene by Stowe EMS. He was pronounced deceased

prior to his arrival at a hospital.

Kittredge was transported from the scene to Central Vermont Medical Center with

non-life-threatening injuries.

VT RT 100 was closed for approximately 4 hours while crews worked to clear the

scene. The Vermont State Police were also assisted by Stowe Police Department, VT Agency

of Transportation, and VT Department of Motor Vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648