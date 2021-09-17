Media Release - Middlesex Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 21A303649
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 9/16/2021
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Waterbury Center
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Spruce Haven Rd.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert Hunter
AGE: 67
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Columbia, SC
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Accent
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Harold Kittredge
AGE: 68
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Mack
VEHICLE MODEL: Dump Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Laceration to arm
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Scott Maier
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: none
VEHICLE #4
OPERATOR: Connor Billado
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Transit 350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to mirror
INJURIES: none
VEHICLE #5
OPERATOR: Thomas O'Brien
AGE: 62
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: none
VEHICLE #6
OPERATOR: James Covey
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: none
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/16/2021 at approximately 1356 hours Vermont State Police were notified of a
multi-vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in the town of Waterbury. Waterbury Fire and
EMS also responded.
Investigation determined a 2018 Hyundai, driven by Robert Hunter, was traveling
northbound on VT RT 100. The vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and
collided with a 2006 Mack truck, driven by Harold Kittredge.
As a result of this collision, both vehicles went into the northbound lane. The
Hyundai driven by Hunter collided with the vehicle that was traveling behind
it, a 2020 Subaru driven by Scott Maier. The Mack driven by Kittredge
proceeded southbound in the northbound lane and collided with a 2018 Ford
driven by Connor Billado, and a 2008 International driven by Thomas O'Brien.
The International truck was then pushed into the vehicle behind it, a 2012
Nissan driven by James Covey.
Hunter was transported from the scene by Stowe EMS. He was pronounced deceased
prior to his arrival at a hospital.
Kittredge was transported from the scene to Central Vermont Medical Center with
non-life-threatening injuries.
VT RT 100 was closed for approximately 4 hours while crews worked to clear the
scene. The Vermont State Police were also assisted by Stowe Police Department, VT Agency
of Transportation, and VT Department of Motor Vehicle.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.
