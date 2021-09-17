Arrest Made in Burglary One Offense: 3400 Block of Prospect Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred in the 3400 block of Prospect Street, Northwest

Between Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at approximately 9:00 pm, and Thursday, September 16, 2021, at approximately 9:00 am, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, 41 year-old Cameron Bruin, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.