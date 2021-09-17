AMERICAN BLONDE Launches With Charismatic Southern Rock-Inspired “Quicksand”
Duo’s Debut Country Radio Single Premiered On Taste Of Country
You can take it strictly as a story about fighting to save a relationship – or you can take a deeper look and compare it to the state of our country right now.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMERICAN BLONDE makes their Country radio debut with the hooky, Southern Rock-inspired anthem, “Quicksand.” Taste Of Country premiered the single, and fans can stream/download now from iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon and Spotify. Radio can access the track via Play MPE and All Access.
— Tinka Morris, American Blonde
With its addictive groove and accessible message, “Quicksand” deceives with a sparse and simple intro – and then rips the roof off with razor sharp guitar riffs and pounding percussion. The sisters’ vocals are adept – and pushed a bit forward in the mix – adding to the song’s powerful sense of urgency. “It’s all about fighting for what you want and not letting go,” reflects Nata Morris, American Blonde’s lead guitarist and principal vocalist/songwriter. “Love isn’t always easy. It takes work and sacrifice and determination to stick it out.”
‘Cause we’re living in a wasteland
Losing everything we had
We were on solid ground
But that ain’t how it feels right now
It’s like we’re standing in
Quicksand (N.Morris / J.Nash)
Produced by Cliff Downs, the song was written by Nata and frequent collaborator Jimmy Nash. For Nash ("More Than Crazy" Jane By Design, "We Are Made Of Stars" Teen Mom 2), the comparison between love and natural disasters is … natural. “It just felt like a perfect analogy for trying to make a relationship work through tough times,” he reflects. “And I think a lot of people will relate.”
Tinka Morris, the duo’s drummer and alternate vocalist, believes it’s a tune that will resonate with their audiences. “I love this song,” she admits. “You can take it strictly as a story about fighting to save a relationship – or you can take a deeper look and compare it to the state of our country right now. I am so proud of Nata and Jimmy for writing this song. And I loved letting loose and improvising on my vocals,” she adds.
Fans are likely to fall quickly in thrall to the charismatic vibe of "Quicksand." The track is already making an impression, as Eric Dahl of American Songwriter reflects, “It sucks you in with sweet sibling harmonies and the organic instrumentation supporting the lyrics.” Markos Papadatos of Digital Journal predicts the duo will “lure their listeners in from the first verse."
It's a safe bet that American Blonde is on solid footing with the release of “Quicksand.”
Fans can learn more about American Blonde through their website and socials: https://www.americanblondemusic.com/
ABOUT AMERICAN BLONDE
The duo is comprised of principal songwriter/guitarist Nata and drummer Tinka Morris. A powerhouse of talent, the sisters’ music is raw – a testament to the Delta roots that nurtured them. The extensive live music scene around their Cleveland, Mississippi hometown drew them like magnets to festivals, fairs and fish fries where music was front and center, and the sounds of The Eagles, B.B. King, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers, Elvis, Stevie Nicks and more echoed throughout their home. Entertainers since their pre-teen years, the siblings have literally lived their lives in the spotlight - and loved every minute of it. Their determination and talent earned them a slot competing in the 2014 Texaco Country Showdown, which led to the release of their first EP (produced by Alabama’s Jeff Cook). Two well-received CDs, released in 2015 and 2018 (produced by hit songwriters Gerald O’ Brien and Catt Gravitt), followed. They landed three Top 25 hits on the MusicRow Chart with “Anything Is Possible,” “I Think Too Much” and “Don’t Let Another Day Go By.” They’ve toured throughout the U.S. and the U.K., sharing the stage with diverse acts, including Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Brantley Gilbert, Easton Corbin, B.B. King, and others. Their high-energy stage shows have earned them spots at CMA Fest, Bluebird Café, The GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi, and The GRAMMY Museum® Los Angeles, among other high-profile venues. The Morris sisters call Nashville home.
