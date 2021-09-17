Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:15 am, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, 55 year-old Robert Lee Taylor, Jr., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

