TT unit in the Notch 21A105047

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A105047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Andrew Collier

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 9/13/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 108S (Notch)

VIOLATION: Tractor Trailer prohibited on roadway

ACCUSED: Yohan Sandor Lopez Diaz

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hialeh, FL

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/13/2021 at approximately 1715 hours Stowe Police Department and Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks responded to a report of a tractor trailer unit that had stopped short of the hair pin turns on the Stowe side of the Notch. Stowe Police and Troopers directed traffic so the truck could back down to Stowe Mountain Resort. The operator advised that he had seen the signs but did not know how to make it to his destination on Rt 108N.

The operator was issued a VCVC for Commercial Vehicles Prohibited on Smugglers Notch.