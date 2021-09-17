TT unit in the Notch 21A105047
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A105047
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Andrew Collier
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 9/13/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 108S (Notch)
VIOLATION: Tractor Trailer prohibited on roadway
ACCUSED: Yohan Sandor Lopez Diaz
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hialeh, FL
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/13/2021 at approximately 1715 hours Stowe Police Department and Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks responded to a report of a tractor trailer unit that had stopped short of the hair pin turns on the Stowe side of the Notch. Stowe Police and Troopers directed traffic so the truck could back down to Stowe Mountain Resort. The operator advised that he had seen the signs but did not know how to make it to his destination on Rt 108N.
The operator was issued a VCVC for Commercial Vehicles Prohibited on Smugglers Notch.