Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate coalition to stop President Biden from unlawfully forcing millions of private sector employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing as a condition of keeping their jobs – regardless of whether they work remotely, have religious objections or health concerns about receiving the vaccine, or have already obtained natural immunity as a result of having recovered from the virus.

The federal government, moreover, intends to compel this unprecedented and unconstitutional intrusion of federal authority into an area normally subject to state law by way of an “emergency temporary standard” to be issued as a matter of workplace safety by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) bureaucracy. Courts have, historically, curtailed the use of such standards as violative of the constitutional separation of powers – even where, unlike here, the hazard arises in the employee’s place of work.

Read the letter here.