Aeroqual Partners with Pine Environmental for Air Quality Equipment
We are excited to offer the full breadth of Aeroqual’s products to our customers across North America”WINDSOR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeroqual and Pine Environmental (Pine) have announced the signing of a newly formed partnership, confirming Pine as a full distributor of Aeroqual products across North America. This agreement builds upon Aeroqual’s commitment to growth throughout the region, providing customers with industry-leading products while working to improve air quality across the U.S., Canada, and beyond.
— Mike McGettigan, Chief Commercial Officer, Pine Environmental
As the largest independent provider of environmental test and measurement rental equipment in North America, Pine is set up to provide excellent coverage over every corner of the region. In leveraging Pine’s extensive distributor network (39 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada), Aeroqual is better equipped to offer North American customers a more efficient service.
“We are excited to work with Pine’s new leadership and local teams to get closer to North American customers and expand our reach into a wider group of sectors,” said Simon Allen, Aeroqual VP & GM North America. “Aeroqual products are reliable and easy to set up, with much lower-than-normal servicing requirements – perfect for short and long-term rentals. With Pine’s extensive network and knowledge of the local market, both parties will be ideally positioned to continue accelerating growth.”
Mike McGettigan, Pine’s Chief Commercial Officer commented about the relationship as follows: “Partnering Aeroqual, who has been delivering leading-edge air quality sensor solutions for nearly 20 years with Pine, who has been providing environmental rental, sales, and services for over 25 years is a great fit. We have been working with Aeroqual for over 3 years, but now that we’ve formalized this trusted partnership, we are excited to offer the full breadth of Aeroqual’s products to our customers across North America. From indoor to outdoor to ozone products, these offerings are impressive and quite capable. At one location, we have 16 units on a long-term rental that have proven to be of significant value and assurance for the customer.”
This partnership builds upon the recent launch of the Aeroqual Service Centre in Chicago, part of a continued effort by Aeroqual to reduce delays, minimize downtime, and save North American customers both time and money.
About Aeroqual:
Aeroqual develops integrated monitoring and software systems underpinned by industry-leading sensor technology to support environmental, health, and safety professionals in protecting people and the planet from the impact of air pollution. That’s why governments, industry, researchers, and consultants trust Aeroqual to deliver actionable data for their air quality monitoring projects.
About Pine:
Pine Environmental Services LLC (Pine) is the nation’s premier company providing rentals, sales, and service of equipment in the U.S. and Canada for Environmental Monitoring, Non-Destructive Testing, Visual Inspection, as well as Continuous Emissions Monitoring (CEMS). With 39 convenient branches and the largest inventory throughout North America, Pine’s customer-focused commitment is to provide the best service on its wide range of measurement equipment, field supplies, and technical expertise.
Mike McGettigan
Pine Environmental Services LLC
