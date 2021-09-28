SikkaPay™, Premier Payments Platform for Dentistry, Launches New User Interface
SikkaPay™ integrates with all major practice management systems and versions, and it allows patients to pay from anywhere, anytime.
One of the most efficient ways to take control of our finances to get paid faster. Collecting payments through text2pay and web2pay has been a game changer...improving our collections by 15%.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SikkaPay™, the leader in dental payments processing since its inception two years ago, has gone and made a good thing even better, refreshing its user interface with a clean, up-to-the-minute look.
As demonstrated in a new, humorous video entitled "Don't Get FOMO, Get SikkaPay™," the new UI brings the quality of SikkaPay's look in line with its performance – namely, an array of functionalities that reflect dental practices' specific requirements.
This ever expending list of "killer apps" already includes:
– automatic payment posting to the majority of the practice management systems used today
– several social distancing-friendly options for your patients' safety and convenience, such as:
1. In-person, including tap-to-pay, Apple Pay, etc.
2. Mobile app, using sikka.ai's Practice/Patient Mobilizer suite
3. Online, branded with your practice logo and details
4. Installments, which can quickly be configured within the SikkaPay interface
5. Email & text notifications, including bulk text messages automatically customized with individual patients' balances
– insurance claim reimbursement assignment by specific patient (see first image at right)
– and many more today
– and new features added all the time!
Don't just take our word for it, though – Roy Reynolds, Office Manager at Nova Family Dentistry of Tyrone, GA called SikkaPay "one of the most efficient ways to take control of our finances to get paid faster. Collecting payments through text2pay and web2pay has been a game changer, enabling our patients to pay quickly and improving our collections by 15%."
To find out more about SikkaPay or schedule a free 15-minute demo, visit sikkapay.ai.
At the very least, if you're a dentist or employee in a dental office, check out sikka.ai's LinkedIn company page to find out how you can win a gift card for your favorite coffee drink just by watching the video.
