Statement by California Health and Human Services Secretary and Covered California Board of Directors Chair Dr. Mark Ghaly

Executive Director Peter V. Lee to Leave Covered California After 10 Years Leading the Nation’s Largest State-Based Marketplace

“I am grateful to Peter for his dedication and commitment to the people of California. Under his leadership, California has been able to make health coverage accessible and affordable for millions of Californians. Covered California is the gold standard of health insurance exchanges in the country.

“Due to Peter’s vision and leadership, Covered California now has the highest enrollment in its history. The state continues to be home to one of the healthiest consumer pools in the nation, making Covered California a stable and affordable option for patients and families. In 2020, California had the second lowest ‘state average plan liability risk score’ in the nation, according to data from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services—marking the seventh year in a row it has been among the top five states in fostering healthy enrollment in the individual market. Our experience with the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how important it is to have access to quality, affordable health care coverage.

“I thank Peter for his decades of public service and appreciate his continued counsel and advice.”

