TELEDYNE FLIR Teams up with Pine Environmental for Thermal Imaging Camera Rentals and Sales
A top-selling and successful line of handheld infrared cameras by Teledyne FLIR is now available for rental and sale through Pine Environmental
Our customers have a need for these premium and differentiated products, and we are honored to have access to Teledyne FLIR’s diversified portfolio.”WINDSOR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A top-selling and successful line of handheld infrared cameras by Teledyne FLIR is now available for rental and sale through Pine Environmental. Capable of detecting and visualizing the infrared spectrum, these cameras can be used to display and measure temperature gradients, find invisible gas leaks, discover the source of energy loss, and more. Teledyne FLIR thermal imaging cameras can be crucial instruments for condition monitoring, leak detection, building diagnostics, and public safety programs.
— Mike McGettigan, Chief Commercial Officer, Pine Environmental
According to Mike McGettigan, Chief Commercial Officer at Pine, “Our customers have a need for these premium and differentiated products, and we are honored to have access to Teledyne FLIR’s diversified portfolio. We are excited about this opportunity with Teledyne FLIR and our new ability to bring these top-notch technologies and solutions to our clients.” Maurice Eddy, Pine Environmental Director of Operations and Sales, adds, “This partnership provides our customers access to cutting-edge technology and equipment solutions unlike any other. Our collaboration with Teledyne FLIR will allow us to expand upon our robust portfolio of Test & Measurement technologies that can be used for various applications such as Building Diagnostics, Conditioning Monitoring, Manufacturing, OEM Integration, Oil & Gas, Public Safety and Utilities”.
As a company dedicated to the development and manufacture of innovative sensing solutions, Teledyne FLIR welcomed the collaboration with Pine Environmental to bring thermal imaging, measurement, and diagnostic tools to more customers. Mark Fishburn, Senior Regional Sales Manager at Teledyne FLIR, says, “Pine Environmental has been a long-standing advocate of FLIR products in multiple industries and has shown a unique relationship link in the oil and gas space. We’re excited to further develop this relationship and grow into Pine’s family.”
Teledyne FLIR offers a diversified portfolio that serves government & defense, industrial, and commercial market applications. Their products help first responders, and military personnel protects and saves lives, promote efficiency within the trades, and innovates consumer-facing technologies. Teledyne FLIR strives to strengthen public safety and well-being, increase energy, and time efficiency, and contribute to healthy and intelligent communities.
