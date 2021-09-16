Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Bud Pierce says Newberg Teacher’s Flag Rejection Shows Schools Have Lost Perspective

Bud Pierce for Governor Logo Bud Pierce, MD, Candidate for Oregon Governor in his office American Flag

Republican candidate for Oregon Governor, Dr. Bud Pierce expressed shock and dismay when a local teacher publicly removed an American flag from her classroom.

Oregon schools are some of the poorest performing schools in the nation. Our teachers must focus on teaching students the essential skills needed to succeed in society” — Dr. Bud Pierce, Oncologist and Candidate for Oregon Governor