Submit Release
News Search

There were 666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,271 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks - LSA, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B103110

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen                         

STATION: Westminster         

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: July 26, 2021 at approximately 11:38 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 south, mile marker 21, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: LSA & Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Troy Thibodeau                                             

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a hit and run on Interstate 91, southbound, near mile marker 21 in the town of Putney, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Troy Thibodeau crashed into another vehicle and fled from the scene. Thibodeau was issued a citation for a violation of Duty to Stop and Negligent Operation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2021 1300 hrs        

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks - LSA, Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.