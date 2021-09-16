Westminster Barracks - LSA, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103110

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: July 26, 2021 at approximately 11:38 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 south, mile marker 21, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: LSA & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Troy Thibodeau

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a hit and run on Interstate 91, southbound, near mile marker 21 in the town of Putney, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Troy Thibodeau crashed into another vehicle and fled from the scene. Thibodeau was issued a citation for a violation of Duty to Stop and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2021 1300 hrs

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.