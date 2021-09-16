Westminster Barracks - LSA, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103110
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: July 26, 2021 at approximately 11:38 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 south, mile marker 21, Putney, VT
VIOLATION: LSA & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Troy Thibodeau
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a hit and run on Interstate 91, southbound, near mile marker 21 in the town of Putney, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Troy Thibodeau crashed into another vehicle and fled from the scene. Thibodeau was issued a citation for a violation of Duty to Stop and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2021 1300 hrs
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.