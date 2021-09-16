STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

VSP provides update on death investigation in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021) — The investigation into the death Wednesday night of a woman in Killington is continuing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

The victim is identified as Brittany Bouthiette, 28, of Mt. Holly, Vermont. Following an autopsy performed Thursday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, the cause of her death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death is listed as pending.

According to initial investigation and witness statements, Bouthiette was a passenger in a westbound vehicle driven by her boyfriend, Cody Ahonen, 28, of Mt. Holly. Ahonen stated that Bouthiette indicated she was despondent and pulled out a semiautomatic handgun. Ahonen reported that after a struggle over the weapon, Bouthiette shot herself. Ahonen stopped the vehicle and attempted to render first aid to Bouthiette, while a passerby called 911. Ahonen also subsequently called 911. Bouthiette was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Killington Police Department joined members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division in responding to the incident.

The death investigation is ongoing, and police continue to ask that anyone with information that might be relevant contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

***Initial news release, 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a woman that occurred Wednesday night, Sept. 15, 2021, in the town of Killington.

Police received a call at about 7:10 p.m. regarding the death, which occurred inside a vehicle along U.S. Route 4 in the vicinity of the intersection with West Hill Road. Members of the Vermont State Police, including detectives with the Major Crime Unit, the Crime Scene Search Team, and troopers from the Field Force Division, responded to the scene.

The investigation is in its earliest stages. Preliminary information indicates this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives and continued investigation. The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Some minor traffic delays may occur along U.S. Route 4 during the continuing investigation, and motorists are asked to drive with caution when passing through the area.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to this case is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

No further details are available at this time. Updates will be provided as the investigation proceeds.

- 30 -