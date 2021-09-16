St. Albans Barracks / Serious Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A203619
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/16/21 1350 hours
STREET: VT RT 105
TOWN: Sheldon, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vt Rt 236
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Thomas Finn
AGE: 71
SEAT BELT: UNK
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Vehicle Totaled
INJURIES: Critical
HOSPITAL: UVM
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Wyatt Renning
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Vehicle Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police was notified of a two vehicle crash near the intersection of VT 105 and VT 236 in Sheldon, VT. Upon arriving on scene, Renning was transported to Northwest Medical Center for minor injuries. Investigation revealed that Finn was traveling East on Vt Rt 105 and crossed the double yellow lines before crashing head-on into Vehicle #2. Finn was transported to UVM Medical Center via DART Helicopter and is currently said to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Finley at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993