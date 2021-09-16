St. Albans Barracks / Serious Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A203619

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/16/21 1350 hours

STREET: VT RT 105

TOWN: Sheldon, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vt Rt 236

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Thomas Finn

AGE: 71

SEAT BELT: UNK

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Vehicle Totaled

INJURIES: Critical

HOSPITAL: UVM

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Wyatt Renning

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Vehicle Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police was notified of a two vehicle crash near the intersection of VT 105 and VT 236 in Sheldon, VT. Upon arriving on scene, Renning was transported to Northwest Medical Center for minor injuries. Investigation revealed that Finn was traveling East on Vt Rt 105 and crossed the double yellow lines before crashing head-on into Vehicle #2. Finn was transported to UVM Medical Center via DART Helicopter and is currently said to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Finley at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993