New Version of Antea’s Asset Integrity Management Software for Single-Site Operators

Leading Provider of Asset Integrity Software

Antea, a global leader in asset integrity management (AIM) software with 3D digital twin, is excited to announce the launch of a new product to their lineup

We designed this model to make innovative, next generation digital technology available to all." “With this launch, every operator of any size can enjoy the benefits of digital AIM.” — Mustapha Mazouzi, President of Antea North America

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, Texas. September 16, 2021. | Antea, a global leader in asset integrity management (AIM) software with 3D digital twin, is excited to announce the launch of a new product to their lineup: AnteaSTART, a mechanical integrity software version tailored specifically to the basic needs of single-site operators. With this new subscription-based model, operators of single-site Oil & Gas, chemical or power plants can harness the latest technology for real-time visualization of their assets -- enabling them to make quick, evidence-based decisions for improved maintenance and reliability, reduced inspection costs, and fewer shutdowns.

The AnteaSTART subscription model also includes data management support, which will save operators substantial time on data entry and reduce the likelihood of human error. It includes Antea Core, the base of Antea’s AIM platform, as well as risk based inspection (RBI), inspection data management (IDMS), and electrical & instrumentation (E&I) modules at a low monthly cost, with the option to scale up functionality as needs increase. The software eliminates spreadsheets and information silos – empowering operators with a single version of the truth without the need for additional resources.

Single-site operators can leverage AnteaSTART for:

● Low cost of entry to digital AIM/RBI/IDMS software

● Secure, encrypted data hosting and protection in the Cloud

● Enhanced user experience due to simplicity of use

● Simple user interface with one-click access to data

AnteaSTART is the newest in Antea’s proven lineup of AIM software – joining AnteaPLUS and AnteaENTERPRISE, which are options for larger or multi-site process plants and facilities with more complex asset management needs.

About Antea

Antea specializes in highly flexible RBI-driven asset integrity management software solutions with 3D digital twin integration. Since 1989, we have used the synergy of integrated services with highly flexible software to facilitate digital transformation for Oil & Gas, power generation, and petrochemical plants -- ensuring that your business is equipped with the most advanced technologies. Our philosophy is built around delivering a sustainable database at the forefront of digital innovation in an economically feasible way for our customers. Protecting our clients’ investments is paramount. For more information visit: www.antea.tech