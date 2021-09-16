Iowa Transportation Commission approves COVID-19 Relief Recreational Trails Program funding

AMES, Iowa – Sept. 16, 2021 – On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $5,000,000 in total funding for six COVID-19 Relief Recreational Trails Program projects. The COVID-19 Relief Recreational Trails Program funding was available to cities, counties, state and federal agencies, and non-profit organizations through an application-based program for recreational trail construction, maintenance, and development projects. This one-time allocation of Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act federal funds was approved by the Iowa Transportation Commission to partially offset COVID-19 related reductions in the State Recreational Trails program.

The projects and approved funding amounts are listed below.

Great Western Trail Renovation Phase 1 (Warren County Conservation Board) - $637,000

Prairie River Trail System Fort Dodge to Badger Connection (Webster County Conservation Board) - $940,228

Prairie Springs and Prairie Farmer Recreational Trails Rehabilitation (Howard County Conservation Board) - $1,061,832

Raccoon River Valley Trail Rehabilitation from Redfield to Linden (Dallas County Conservation Board) - $776,000

Reconstruction of American Discovery Trail in George Wyth State Park from Kreig’s Crossing to George Wyth Shelter (Iowa Department of Natural Resources) - $684,754

Sauk Rail Trail Rehabilitation from Swan Lake State Park to Kittyhawk Avenue (Carroll County Conservation Board) - $900,186

Contact: Craig Markley at 515-239-1027 or craig.markley@iowadot.us