Submit Release
News Search

There were 599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,054 in the last 365 days.

Droisys expands growth in Las Vegas, opening large Technovation Center

Droisys sees 200 percent increase in team size with establishment of new Technovation Center.

The spirit of the Technovation Center is inherently innovative – all about taking a concept from ideation to execution.”
— Amit Goel, CEO
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Droisys, an innovation technology company headquartered in the Silicon Valley, expands footprint in Las Vegas with a new Technovation Center at 1181 Grier Drive, Suite B, Las Vegas, NV 89119. The Technovation Center constitutes the “innovation office” for the company, embracing a culture of purpose-driven innovation towards solving current business challenges with technology. The Technovation Center is 400% percent larger than the former Las Vegas office premises.

“Droisys started operations in Las Vegas over two years ago to better serve our customers, especially in the CPG and gaming space,” said President Sanjiv Goyal, “Our team has continued to grow through COVID.”

"Solving client problems with technology is our mission, and we launched our new Technovation Center with this in mind," said CEO Amit Goel, "The spirit of the Technovation Center is inherently innovative – all about taking a concept from ideation to execution."

Droisys has also seen a 200% percent growth in team size during the past year at its Las Vegas location. Droisys is actively hiring for Sales, Technology, and Support roles.

Droisys is open for business and ready to serve customers in the areas of software development, innovation consulting, and professional services.

Albert Zhang
Droisys
email us here

You just read:

Droisys expands growth in Las Vegas, opening large Technovation Center

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.