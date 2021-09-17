Droisys expands growth in Las Vegas, opening large Technovation Center
Droisys sees 200 percent increase in team size with establishment of new Technovation Center.
The spirit of the Technovation Center is inherently innovative – all about taking a concept from ideation to execution.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Droisys, an innovation technology company headquartered in the Silicon Valley, expands footprint in Las Vegas with a new Technovation Center at 1181 Grier Drive, Suite B, Las Vegas, NV 89119. The Technovation Center constitutes the “innovation office” for the company, embracing a culture of purpose-driven innovation towards solving current business challenges with technology. The Technovation Center is 400% percent larger than the former Las Vegas office premises.
— Amit Goel, CEO
“Droisys started operations in Las Vegas over two years ago to better serve our customers, especially in the CPG and gaming space,” said President Sanjiv Goyal, “Our team has continued to grow through COVID.”
"Solving client problems with technology is our mission, and we launched our new Technovation Center with this in mind," said CEO Amit Goel, "The spirit of the Technovation Center is inherently innovative – all about taking a concept from ideation to execution."
Droisys has also seen a 200% percent growth in team size during the past year at its Las Vegas location. Droisys is actively hiring for Sales, Technology, and Support roles.
Droisys is open for business and ready to serve customers in the areas of software development, innovation consulting, and professional services.
Albert Zhang
Droisys
email us here