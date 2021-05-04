Droisys Statement on COVID-19 Crisis in India
Droisys offers solidarity and support as India’s COVID-19 pandemic worsens, claiming thousands of lives per day.FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A global innovation technology company with three offices in India, Droisys is acutely aware of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in India. In India, a drastic surge in COVID-19 cases has led to a severe shortage of hospital beds, ventilators, and oxygen supplies. As of early May 2021, India is experiencing over 300,000 cases and 3,000 deaths from COVID-19 each day, with experts noting this number as underreported.
Droisys stands with India in its fight against this second wave, has made direct contributions, and is also supporting efforts by the IIT Delhi Excellence Foundation and ITServe to raise funds and awareness for India’s plight. These initiatives include:
• Resources Supply: oxygen concentrators, oximeters, and medicine.
• Resource Allocation: a digital task force to create an India-wide database of plasma donors, hospital beds, oxygen suppliers, and oxygen concentrator vendors.
• Patient Assistance: a volunteer on-call support team for COVID-19 patients.
For those looking to join us in supporting colleagues, friends and family in India during this difficult time, please consider donating by visiting: https://iitdef.com.
Our heart is with India. We mourn the lives lost due to the pandemic, and we stand by everyone impacted. We are saddened by the suffering of families, as those close to us fall ill with COVID-19. Droisys hopes that the initiatives that we support, in addition to the important work done by nonprofits throughout the world, will help alleviate and quickly end the COVID-19 pandemic.
