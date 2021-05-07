Droisys Stands Against AAPI Hate

"We Are Note A Virus" and "Stop Asian Hate" signs appear at an anti-Asian hate demonstration attended by Droisys representatives at Lake Elizabeth in Fremont, CA. A representative of Droisys participated in a distinguished panel, discussing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India and efforts to combat the virus by Droisys on May 6, 2021. A representative of Droisys participated in a distinguished panel, speaking about the rise of Asian hate in the United States, the underlying history of racism, community action steps, and resources for Asian American community members on April 22, 2021.

Droisys offers solidarity as the AAPI community in the US experiences a wave of violent hate crimes.

FREMONT, CA, USA, May 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Droisys, an AAPI-owned innovation technology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, stands with the AAPI community in this difficult time. Our hearts are with all victims of anti-Asian hate crimes and their families. This May of 2021, during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we recognize the history and achievements of Asian Americans, and we support AAPI community efforts to unite against racism and anti-Asian discrimination.Recent attacks against Asian Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the stabbing of two women earlier this week in San Francisco, are a continuing reminder of the ongoing onslaught of hate crimes targeted at the AAPI community in the United States, which began with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The tragic mass shooting at an Atlanta spa in March, where eight people, including six AAPI women, were killed, was a particularly shocking manifestation of a trend in which Asian Americans have been targeted for hate, vitriol, and often violence, sometimes resulting in injury or death.Active in the local community, representatives of Droisys have been vocal about these important community issues. Our delegates have participated in, and helped organize, online and in-person demonstrations against Asian hate. Representatives of the company have also been on local radio , discussing the issue, its roots, and ways for the community to move forward.For those looking to support the AAPI community as it fights anti-Asian violence and racism, we encourage you to share and donate to national efforts, such as: https://stopaapihate.org Droisys stands in solidarity with our Asian community members, civic leaders, and fellow organizations committed to humanity, equality, and justice.

On April 22, 2021, a representative of Droisys participated in a distinguished radio panel about combatting anti-Asian hate crimes.