EBSME (a Baldwin Risk Partner) is now Salt Margin

Salt Margin emerges with a new name and a new look

MOUNT AIRY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, LLC (“AHT”), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group”) (NASDAQ: BRP), doing business as Employee Benefits Subject Matter Experts (“EBSME”), announced today that EBSME has transitioned to the name Salt Margin with a new website located at https://www.saltmargin.com.

Salt Margin delivers ancillary benefits solutions to brokers, employer groups, and consultants.

Kevin Curran, Partner of AHT, says the new brand came from wanting to better reflect their mission of designing the new standard in benefits consulting.

“We’ve grown empathetic to the puzzled look on newcomers' faces when first attempting to pronounce our old name, EBSME,” Curran said. “We felt it was time to put aside our old alphabet soup name.”

Curran further explains what the name Salt Margin means.

“To grow and thrive, agencies must maintain focus, deliver empowered client solutions, and continually develop a differentiated brand presence. When it comes to running a growing and profitable employee benefits agency, we have entered the age of lean manufacturing, 1% improvements, and specialization. The margin between winning and losing, profit and losses, and great agency culture vs. frustration is granular. In most instances, ‘a grain of salt can tip the scale.’”

###

ABOUT SALT MARGIN:

Salt Margin partners with benefits consultants to provide clients a data-driven life & disability policy analysis, transforming the sales approach from spreadsheets to consultation. Together, Salt Margin empowers clients to make highly informed plan decisions they can own. Learn more at https://www.saltmargin.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.:

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 600,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com. Learn more about AHT at www.ahtins.com.

