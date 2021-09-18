St. Alphonsus Rock Church Provides A Safe Haven For The St. Louis Community For Over 150 Years

Ready to Serve: The St. Alphonsus Rock Church “Grillz to Glory volunteer team includes (back row) Lois Green, Helene LaBerte, Pat Pou, Father Steve Benden, Carol Powell, Lorenzo Poindexter, (front row) Clara Washington and Veronica Poindexter.

The Rock Church partners with the Urban League to bring “Grills to Glory,” a safe space for kids and families to receive free refreshments during the pandemic.