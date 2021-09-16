Los Angeles, CA "Military Hypersonic Weapon Systems Virtual Symposium Announced"

Submit Release
"Military Hypersonic Weapons Systems" Virtual Conference - October 18-19, 2021 - A comprehensive technical symposium for DoD, Government and Industry.

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conference on "Military Hypersonic Weapons Systems" Needs & Requirements, Challenges, and Opportunities for Industry

Los Angeles, September 16, 2021 – Technology Training Corporation (TTC), will host very important must-attend Conference on Military Hypersonic Weapon Systems, a virtual Interactive Experience with live speaker engagement, October 18-19, 2021.

This outstanding conference opportunity is an intimate on-line forum with key Hypersonic Weapon Experts and Organizations that will shape the development of future Hypersonic Weapon Systems. Presenters will examine the latest information on OSD and Service formulation of needs, initiatives, roles and responsibilities. Questions addressed include, how are Hypersonic weapons different from conventional weapons? What about Counter Threats? What new capabilities are needed and how can current capabilities be reused for new applications? How will Hypersonic weapons impact personnel and training requirements and multinational and inter-agency information sharing? What new roles and capabilities are envisioned for ground, naval, air, and space force assets? These and many other critical questions will be critically examined during this incredible interactive General Session program.

Highlights will include presentations by:

Michael White, Principal Director Hypersonics Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Research and Engineering Modernization
Dr. Gillian Bussey Inaugural Director, Joint Hypersonics, Transition Office (JHTO), Office of the Undersecretary of Defense, Research, and Engineering, Advanced Capabilities, OUSDRE

Dr. Larry Wortzel, Senior Fellow in Asian Security at the American Foreign Policy Council

Walter Chai, Director of Space Sensors and Director, Missile Integration & Operations Center Missile Defense Agency (MDA)

Tom Korako, Senior Fellow, International Security Program, Director, Missile Defense Project, Center for Strategic Studies

Rex Jordan, Senior Vice President and INDOPACIFIC Global Enterprise Leader, Booz Allen Hamilton

Dr. Douglas Blake, SES, Head, Aviation Force Projection and Integrated Defense Department ONR

Dr. Iain Boyd, Professor of Aerospace Engineering Science and Faculty Director for National Security University of Colorado

Dr. Bojana Nikolic, Chief Engineer - Hot Air Tunnel (HAT) Program at Teledyne Brown Engineering, Missions Hypersonics Directorate

Dr. Scott A. Morton, Associate Director for CREATE DoD High Performance Computing Modernization Program, Information Technology Laboratory, US Army Engineering Research and Development Center

Dr. Rodney Bowersox, Director, Texas A&M National, Aerothermochemistry and Hypersonics Laboratory

Dennis Helmich, Director of Integrated Military, Systems Sandia National Laboratories

The University of AZ, Craig M. Berge, College of Engineering, Professor of Aerospace & Mechanical Engineering

Dr. Sarah Popkin, Program Officer for High-Speed Aerodynamics, Air Force Office of Scientific Research

Erin Kocourek, Senior Director, Hypersonics, Raytheon Missiles and Defense

Tony Clarke, Director, Business Development, Moog Space and Defense Group


WHAT: 2021 Conference on “Military Hypersonic Weapon Systems”

WHEN: October 18-19, 2021

WHERE: Virtual (via Zoom)


For more information or to register or for exhibiting at the program, please call Bradford Barrett at (310) 320- 8110 or email Bbarrett@ttcus.com
web site: https://ttcus.com/mhws/

Bradford Barrett
Technology Training Corporation
+1 310-320-8110
bbarrett@ttcus.com
