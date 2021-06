Unmanned Aircraft Systems West (Virtual) DoD-Government-Industry August 11-13, 2021

"DoD & Government Opportunities - Needs & Requirements"

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unmanned Aircraft Systems West (virtual) AUGUST 11-13, 2021 is an outstanding forum of DoD/Government and Industry experts that will shape the development of the past paced and evolving future of the Worldwide Military UAV Production forecasted at $95 Billion+ Over the Next Decade.This outstanding three day virtual conference will integrate live audience interaction. Invaluable information will be discussed on the emerging opportunities in the military, commercial and civil markets as well as closely examine current programs and first-hand experiences presented by DoD personnel.Key Themes to be explored include:Emerging UAS Service needs and new initiatives, requirements and capabilities from DoD & GovernmentUAS Maritime and Border Surveillance Needs, Capabilities and OpportunitiesArtificial Intelligence applications and Machine Learning emerging capabilities operational T&ECounter UAS emerging capabilitiesPayloads – Sensors – Manned Unmanned TeamingCutting-edge UAS Weaponization & TacticsNeed to Know FAA Rules & Regulations in the National AirspaceNon-traditional aviation threats (NTAT)Highlights will include presentations by:Dr. Jaret Riddick, Director of Strategic Initiatives, DEVCOM, Army Research LaboratoryAir Force KeynoteColonel Nathan Diller, USAF, Director of AFWERXColonel Carol Kohtz, USAF, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)Colonel Joseph "Scott" Anderson, USA, Project Manager, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Program Executive Office, AviationTom Costello, Chief Commercial Officer, Inmarsat Government Navy Keynote, Bryan Scurry, SES, Executive Director Commander, Naval Air Forces, Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific FleetCapt (USN-ret) George Galdorisi, Director of Strategic Assessments and Technical Futures for the NIWC PacificDoD Keynote, Nand Mulchandani, Chief Technology Officer DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC)Colonel Greg Soulé, USA, Director of Acquisition & Resources, Joint Counter-small UAS Office (JCO)Captain Jim Bamberger, Branch Chief of Requirements and Analysis, Transportation Security Administration (TSA)U.S. Customs and Border Protection Keynote, David Fulcher, Deputy Director of NASOC U.S. Customs and Border Protection, DHS David M. Breede, Program Executive Officer (PEO) for Special Reconnaissance (SR), HQ US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)Dr. Graham Drozeski, Vice President, Government Program, Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation, a Boeing CompanyPhilip Moylan, Director, Cyber Solutions, Viasat, Inc.For more information or to register or for Exhibiting at the conference program, please call contact Bradford Barrett, Technology Training Executive Director (310) 320-8110 or Bbarrett@ttcus.com or register on line at web site: www.uaswest.com