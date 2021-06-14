Unmanned Aircraft Systems West (Virtual) DoD-Government-Industry August 11-13, 2021
"DoD & Government Opportunities - Needs & Requirements"TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmanned Aircraft Systems West (virtual) AUGUST 11-13, 2021 is an outstanding forum of DoD/Government and Industry experts that will shape the development of the past paced and evolving future of the Worldwide Military UAV Production forecasted at $95 Billion+ Over the Next Decade.
This outstanding three day virtual conference will integrate live audience interaction. Invaluable information will be discussed on the emerging opportunities in the military, commercial and civil markets as well as closely examine current programs and first-hand experiences presented by DoD personnel.
Key Themes to be explored include:
Emerging UAS Service needs and new initiatives, requirements and capabilities from DoD & Government
UAS Maritime and Border Surveillance Needs, Capabilities and Opportunities
Artificial Intelligence applications and Machine Learning emerging capabilities operational T&E
Counter UAS emerging capabilities
Payloads – Sensors – Manned Unmanned Teaming
Cutting-edge UAS Weaponization & Tactics
Need to Know FAA Rules & Regulations in the National Airspace
Non-traditional aviation threats (NTAT)
Highlights will include presentations by:
Dr. Jaret Riddick, Director of Strategic Initiatives, DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory
Air Force Keynote
Colonel Nathan Diller, USAF, Director of AFWERX
Colonel Carol Kohtz, USAF, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)
Colonel Joseph "Scott" Anderson, USA, Project Manager, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Program Executive Office, Aviation
Tom Costello, Chief Commercial Officer, Inmarsat Government
Navy Keynote, Bryan Scurry, SES, Executive Director Commander, Naval Air Forces, Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet
Capt (USN-ret) George Galdorisi, Director of Strategic Assessments and Technical Futures for the NIWC Pacific
DoD Keynote, Nand Mulchandani, Chief Technology Officer DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC)
Colonel Greg Soulé, USA, Director of Acquisition & Resources, Joint Counter-small UAS Office (JCO)
Captain Jim Bamberger, Branch Chief of Requirements and Analysis, Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Keynote, David Fulcher, Deputy Director of NASOC U.S. Customs and Border Protection, DHS
David M. Breede, Program Executive Officer (PEO) for Special Reconnaissance (SR), HQ US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)
Dr. Graham Drozeski, Vice President, Government Program, Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation, a Boeing Company
Philip Moylan, Director, Cyber Solutions, Viasat, Inc.
For more information or to register or for Exhibiting at the conference program, please call contact Bradford Barrett, Technology Training Executive Director (310) 320-8110 or Bbarrett@ttcus.com or register on line at web site: www.uaswest.com
Bradford Barrett
Technology Training Corporation
+1 310-320-8110
bbarrett@ttcus.com