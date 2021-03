"Next Generation Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance" (ISR) Virtual Symposium (April 7-9, 2021)

A Must Attend Cutting-edge Symposium on the Latest DoD - Government Opportunities, Needs and Challenges in Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Next Generation ISR Technologies & Capabilities Symposium addresses the urgent demand for more ISR assets, platforms and a continued stride for maintaining advantages over U.S. adversaries. The continual push by the services for diversification & leveraging ISR capabilities by U.S. and our coalition partners, permeates government planning across a broad range of critical missions. Next Gen ISR is a plethora of multi-int & interoperable technologies truly shaping Persistent Global Surveillance, Global Strike, Counter-intelligence/ Counter-terrorism, Maritime Domain Awareness, Space Defense, Anti-Access and the Contested Global Commons.This unique & intimate "virtual forum" is an outstanding opportunity for attendees to meet and also interact with Key ISR thought leaders and Decision Makers from DoD , Government & Industry. Additionally, all participants will join in live Q&A sessions with Guest Presenters, each whom are shaping and defining future cutting-edge capabilities to meet DoD ISR requirements, new initiatives and defining the next gen ISR road map.Key Themes include:Future Roadmap: Needs, New Initiatives, Requirements & Capabilities to Meet the National Defense Strategy DemandsRDT&E Strategic ISR Programs, Platforms, and Payload TechnologiesNext Gen ISR Tasking Collection, Processing Exploitation & Dissemination (TCPD) Information ChainArtificial Intelligence & Machine Learning CapabilitiesJoint Airborne ISR Data and Sensor Collection Capabilities Across the Warfighting DomainsGround Tactical Networks Integration – What the Future will EnablePosition Navigation & TimingSATCOM Solutions for Evolving Space Based ISR RequirementsSpeakers (to date) include Briefings by:• John F. Vona, SES, Deputy Director, Plans, Program and Requirements Directorate, Air Combat Command (ACC/A5/8/9) (Keynote)• John Fiore, SES, Technical Director, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) (Keynote)• Colonel James DeBoer, USA, Fixed Wing Aircraft Project Manager, Fixed Wing Project Office• Colonel Jeffery Patton, USAF, Deputy Director Plans, Programs and Analyses, HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA• Dr. Brian Mazanec, Director, Strategic Warfare & Intelligence, GAO Defense Capabilities and Management• Colonel Gregory Nita, USAF, Division Chief, J37/8, HQ 16 AF• Daniel Ermer, Acting Director for Prototypes and Experiments (AD-P&E) for the Deputy Director for Prototyping and Software (DDP&S), office ofOUSD(R&E)• Mr. Alexander Miller, HQDA G-2 Senior Advisor for S&T, US Army• David “Nark” Narkevicius, Senior Staff, DoD, CIO, C3I Office• Rick Lober, Vice President and General Manager, Defense and Intelligence Systems Division, Hughes Network Systems