"Next Generation Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance" (ISR) Virtual Symposium (April 7-9, 2021)
A Must Attend Cutting-edge Symposium on the Latest DoD - Government Opportunities, Needs and Challenges in Intelligence Surveillance and ReconnaissanceTORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Next Generation ISR Technologies & Capabilities Symposium addresses the urgent demand for more ISR assets, platforms and a continued stride for maintaining advantages over U.S. adversaries. The continual push by the services for diversification & leveraging ISR capabilities by U.S. and our coalition partners, permeates government planning across a broad range of critical missions. Next Gen ISR is a plethora of multi-int & interoperable technologies truly shaping Persistent Global Surveillance, Global Strike, Counter-intelligence/ Counter-terrorism, Maritime Domain Awareness, Space Defense, Anti-Access and the Contested Global Commons.
This unique & intimate "virtual forum" is an outstanding opportunity for attendees to meet and also interact with Key ISR thought leaders and Decision Makers from DoD, Government & Industry. Additionally, all participants will join in live Q&A sessions with Guest Presenters, each whom are shaping and defining future cutting-edge capabilities to meet DoD ISR requirements, new initiatives and defining the next gen ISR road map.
Key Themes include:
Future Roadmap: Needs, New Initiatives, Requirements & Capabilities to Meet the National Defense Strategy Demands
RDT&E Strategic ISR Programs, Platforms, and Payload Technologies
Next Gen ISR Tasking Collection, Processing Exploitation & Dissemination (TCPD) Information Chain
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Capabilities
Joint Airborne ISR Data and Sensor Collection Capabilities Across the Warfighting Domains
Ground Tactical Networks Integration – What the Future will Enable
Position Navigation & Timing
SATCOM Solutions for Evolving Space Based ISR Requirements
Speakers (to date) include Briefings by:
• John F. Vona, SES, Deputy Director, Plans, Program and Requirements Directorate, Air Combat Command (ACC/A5/8/9) (Keynote)
• John Fiore, SES, Technical Director, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) (Keynote)
• Colonel James DeBoer, USA, Fixed Wing Aircraft Project Manager, Fixed Wing Project Office
• Colonel Jeffery Patton, USAF, Deputy Director Plans, Programs and Analyses, HQ USAFE-AFAFRICA
• Dr. Brian Mazanec, Director, Strategic Warfare & Intelligence, GAO Defense Capabilities and Management
• Colonel Gregory Nita, USAF, Division Chief, J37/8, HQ 16 AF
• Daniel Ermer, Acting Director for Prototypes and Experiments (AD-P&E) for the Deputy Director for Prototyping and Software (DDP&S), office of
OUSD(R&E)
• Mr. Alexander Miller, HQDA G-2 Senior Advisor for S&T, US Army
• David “Nark” Narkevicius, Senior Staff, DoD, CIO, C3I Office
• Rick Lober, Vice President and General Manager, Defense and Intelligence Systems Division, Hughes Network Systems
