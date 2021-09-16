DejaOffice CRM Works Without Internet – for Your Phone and Your PC

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DejaOffice PC CRM gives lighting fast access to Contacts, Calendars, Tasks, and Notes with data that has been stored securely in your home or office. CompanionLink has created a traditional CRM that runs fast on the PC but is also works great without an internet connection. DejaOffice is priced affordably at a single payment of $49.95 for a lifetime single-user license and a one-time charge of $199.95 for 5-users ($40 per user).

“As Hurricane Ida swept across Louisiana, several people felt their lives change forever, losing homes, internet, and various other necessities,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO at DejaOffice. “For those business owners, they have lost out the valuable income needed through sales due to the loss of internet. DejaOffice is the only CRM that allows these business owners to continue working right where they left off without any issues. Not only that, but DejaOffice is faster than any other CRM out now you can search, look over a customer’s history, and even begin typing notes faster than you can log into any of the other major web-based CRM products out there. When creating this CRM, I wanted to create something that can help those companies who face hardships such as Ida.”

DejaOffice is a Contact Management Solution that does not need an active internet connection on Android, iPhone, and PC Windows platforms. DejaOffice uses a local data store on all platforms. With the help of DejaOffice, the only CRM that allows this, businesses would be able to keep track and contact customers throughout these difficult times, allowing these businesses to pick up where they left off without any issues.

DejaOffice has a Pro version that sells a 5-user license for $199.95 ($40 per user), where each user can have a unique login and set up a unique password. With this Calendar, Notes and Tasks can be assigned between co-workers or made visible to every employee, allowing any of the 5-users to view their Calendar or view every employee’s Calendar. Users can create a Contact or Event privately so that only that user will see it.

DejaOffice has an optional RunStart for an additional $49, where one of our experienced technicians can log into your PC once to set up the CRM and migrate your data as needed. You can also buy Premium Support for $129, which allows our techs to log into your PC and solve any issues you may run into for an entire year. DejaOffice is incredibly easy to install and runs swiftly. In less than an hour, our techs can set up DejaOffice, migrate 5000 contacts, and create a five-user calendar for you.

About DejaOffice
DejaOffice was created by CompanionLink® Software, Inc., a pioneering developer in data sync solutions for mobile phones. CompanionLink has released DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink also white-labels their software, supporting branded PC and Mobile Apps that synchronize Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks from Outlook to Web. Established in 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice, and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones and CRM software. They develop DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink creates white-label PC and Mobile solutions for multiple vendors, and offers a generous affiliate program for bloggers. Since 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

