The Black Fairy Godmother comes to the rescue of victims of Hurricane Ida
EINPresswire.com/ -- The aftermath of Hurricane Ida resulted in flooded homes, many even unsalvageable, with families and residents having to seek relief by way of temporary housing, food to eat and some form of safety.
Young philanthropist Simone Gordon, founder and CEO of The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation wasted no time waving her magic wand, helping many during that time of need like she did the year before when COVID-19 struck several. Ms. Gordon arranged for those who’ve lost their homes to have shelter through Air-BNB, made arrangements with Instacart to help deliver food to families as well as provide clothing and assisted many residents in Louisiana with gas cards to evacuate the area during the storms in that area.
Ms. Gordon helped several from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast – all while dealing with flooding in her family’s New Jersey home.
The efforts Ms. Gordon has put forth for families in need have not gone unnoticed – others such as the Gates Foundation have awarded The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation with a grant so that Ms. Gordon can carry on the mission she had started almost three years ago.
On Saturday, October 30th 2021, The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation will have their Purple Diamond Awards Fundraiser at the Waterside Restaurant in North Bergen, New Jersey. The event’s purpose is to help raise funds so that Ms. Gordon and the organization can continue their efforts in helping families in need and many rebuild their lives. For more information, click here.
Hurricane Ida had done its damage to several but thanks to Simone Gordon and The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation folks will recover from its wrath and travel down the road to rebuilding their lives.
For media inquiries contact Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com
Angelo Ellerbee
Young philanthropist Simone Gordon, founder and CEO of The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation wasted no time waving her magic wand, helping many during that time of need like she did the year before when COVID-19 struck several. Ms. Gordon arranged for those who’ve lost their homes to have shelter through Air-BNB, made arrangements with Instacart to help deliver food to families as well as provide clothing and assisted many residents in Louisiana with gas cards to evacuate the area during the storms in that area.
Ms. Gordon helped several from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast – all while dealing with flooding in her family’s New Jersey home.
The efforts Ms. Gordon has put forth for families in need have not gone unnoticed – others such as the Gates Foundation have awarded The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation with a grant so that Ms. Gordon can carry on the mission she had started almost three years ago.
On Saturday, October 30th 2021, The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation will have their Purple Diamond Awards Fundraiser at the Waterside Restaurant in North Bergen, New Jersey. The event’s purpose is to help raise funds so that Ms. Gordon and the organization can continue their efforts in helping families in need and many rebuild their lives. For more information, click here.
Hurricane Ida had done its damage to several but thanks to Simone Gordon and The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation folks will recover from its wrath and travel down the road to rebuilding their lives.
For media inquiries contact Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com
Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
angelo@dxxnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn