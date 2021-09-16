Mattress Warehouse Launches Patented Sleep Technology in New Harrisburg Location
Mattress Warehouse opens latest store in Harrisburg, PAHARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com) is happy to announce the addition of its latest store in Harrisburg, PA.
The new store, located at 5104 Jonestown Road, is open seven days a week and ready to help the residents of Harrisburg get their best night's sleep.
While many retailers are facing supply chain issues and significant delivery delays, Mattress Warehouse is confident in its inventory levels, offering next-day delivery to its customers.
The team at the Harrisburg - Jonestown Road Mattress Warehouse location understands that shopping for a mattress can be daunting. With so many choices, it’s hard to know where to start. This is where technology comes in. Mattress Warehouse has invested in a patented diagnostic sleep system called bedMATCHⓇ. Going through the bedMATCH process is as simple as laying on the bedMATCH test mattress, which includes sensors and diagnostic technology to analyze your body. In only three minutes, the system then provides a list of recommended mattresses for your individual sleep needs.
Each Mattress Warehouse store carries the latest in mattress models from such top brands as Aireloom, Beautyrest, Casper, Cheswick Manor, Nectar, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Mattress Warehouse also sells a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy, TEMPUR-Pedic, and more.
Mattress Warehouse of Harrisburg - Jonestown Road is located next to several other well-known brands such as Olive Garden and Five Guys.
About Mattress Warehouse – Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for more than 30 years, it is our mission to provide each customer with a relaxed and educational buying process that provides the best overall sleep experience with quality products at the best possible price.
