43ac East Texas French Chateau Built by Late Lonnie "Bo" Pilgrim, Founder of Pilgrim's Pride, to Auction Without Reserve

Pilgrim Estate, 800 South Greer Boulevard, Pittsburg, Texas Remote, grand, and expansive, ornate in design and stature Large indoor pool with wet and dry sauna and spa Close proximity to airport; 2 hours to Dallas 43.77± acres of meticulously landscaped grounds

In cooperation with Clayton Pilgrim of Century 21 Farm & Ranch Harvey Properties, The Pilgrim Estate will auction No Reserve in October.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the picturesque East Texas community of Pittsburg, the 18,00+ square foot Pilgrim Estate will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Clayton Pilgrim of Century 21 Farm & Ranch Harvey Properties. Currently listed for $3.995 million, with over $15 million invested into the property, 800 South Greer Boulevard will sell with a $2.495 million Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on October 14th–17th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

"I've partnered with Concierge Auctions many times before because I know their platform is the only way to attract the global attention necessary to sell a unique property of this caliber in an expedited time-frame," said listing agent Clayton Pilgrim. "With motivated sellers ready to let the market dictate the final sale price and multiple bidders competing to win, it's a win-win for clients on both sides of the deal."

Previously owned by the world-renowned founders of Pilgrim Pride, Mr. and Mrs. Bo Pilgrim, and designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis as a French Renaissance dream home, the multi-generational estate has the potential for use as a wellness or rehabilitation center, with over 18,327 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, and ten full and one half bathrooms. Breathtakingly ornate in design and stature, architectural features include a glass elevator overlooking spacious grounds, European-made gas fireplaces, French front doors, and aged and antiqued Red Oak wood floors. The property also boasts a large indoor pool with wet and dry sauna, as well as a spa, modeled after the Greenbrier Resort with European details.

Additional features include an iron automatic security gates and a motion security system; dining room with crystal chandelier; main greeting hall with natural rose quartz chandelier; antique 1900s mirrored walls decorate main living; chef’s kitchen with double ovens, double dishwasher, Viking appliances, and Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer; primary bedroom suite with a sitting room, gas fireplace, built in closet storage; primary bath with heated stone flooring, natural rose quartz accents, and a walk-out to the patio; entertainment kitchen with appliances and fridge; hot tub; tanning room; full bar; two office suites; exercise room with TV built-in and grounds views; media room with projector TV; a caretakers quarters with private kitchen and full bath, four storage areas, and private entry, previously used as an art studio; Multiple fountains and master designed irrigation system; Deep water well into Corrizo-Wilcox aquifer; three total ponds connected by creek; two ponds stocked with catfish, bass and crappie; three-car carport; multiple outbuildings including a 76’x74’ shop insulated with water, electric and improved driveway, a 60’x40’ equipment shop also insulated with water and paved access, a 30’x90’ equipment shop, and a 96’x24’ Quonset-designed greenhouse.

Situated on 43.77 acres of impeccably manicured grounds designed by landscape architect Naud Burnett, the property boasts multiple native species of trees, three ponds and streams, a deep water well with crisp fresh water, and a plethora of strikingly beautiful Azalea gardens. The grounds also feature a greenhouse and three outbuilding shops. The Pittsburg community emanates southern charm. Home to Bo Pilgrim's Pilgrim Pride, mementos of Pilgrim's social and philanthropic endeavors can be seen throughout the town. Located just 10 miles from Lake Cypress Springs, Lake Bob Sandlin, and Lake O' The Pines, residents enjoy water skiing, boating, and fishing. Dallas is easily accessible in two hours by car, or in even less time via private plane taking off from Mt Pleasant Regional Airport—just a short 10-minute drive away.

Pilgrim Estate is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

