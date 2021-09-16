Submit Release
Jerry Green Joins the Lauth Investigations International, Inc. Team

— Thomas Lauth
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerry Green, former VP of Marketing and Business Development at IPG (Indiana Podiatry Group), has joined the LII team at it’s Indianapolis offices. Jerry will apply his many years of marketing and networking towards connecting Lauth with corporations and small businesses that can benefit from our diverse catalogue of intelligence services, including heir location, corporate culture audits, as well as the recovery of missed assets that can result from merger and acquisition activity. His responsibilities include expanding Lauth’s sales strategy, as well as launching several new business service lines across all of the company’s divisions.

“We are excited to have Jerry join the team. His experience and energy will be vital to successfully building and growing our company’s suite of services. Proppelling the company into it’s next phase of growth.” Thomas Lauth, CEO.

About Lauth Investigations International

In 2012, Thomas and Rain Lauth launched the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations after discovering the amount of unrecovered assets held by various entities amounted to over $80 billion. The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is an Indianapolis-based firm. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Florida and Colorado.

