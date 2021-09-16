Student Career & Degree Exploration Event at Thomas College on 9/30 and 10/28  

Thomas College, in partnership with the Maine Department of Education and the Maine Teacher of the Year Association, is hosting two hands-on, experiential career exploration days led by professional faculty and college students.

These career and degree exploration events are open to high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors who will have the opportunity to select a track and work with Thomas College professors and students to tackle real-world challenges.

The day also includes campus tours, lunch, and Thomas College swag. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today!

Choose one day to attend:

September 30th 9am – 1:30pm Thomas College October 28th 9am – 1:30pm Thomas College

Students attending can choose from the following tracks:

Future Teachers

Future Business Leaders

Future Tech Innovators

Future Crime Scene Analysts

Note: Thomas College does have some limited funding available to help support transportation to and from campus. Please reach out if you/your school would need this! For more information, please contact admiss@thomas.edu or 207-859-1101.